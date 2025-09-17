3 teams that have become way more beatable for the Denver Broncos in 2025

Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos play a few teams in 2025 that simply might not be as good as we expected.

There are always some unexpected events that happen in the NFL, and through two weeks, that does seem to be the case across the league. The Denver Broncos have split their first two games and must win two of their next three.

But beyond that, there could be a few opponents upcoming on their schedule that simply might not be nearly as good as expected. Let's cover those teams here.

These teams might all of a sudden be a more beatable for the Denver Broncos in 2025

vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Week 4

This one is a tough circumstance, as Joe Burrow is going to miss most of the season with a turf toe injury, so the Cincinnati Bengals are likely turning to backup QB Jake Browning. The Broncos fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime late in the 2024 NFL Season, but they host them in Denver this year on Monday Night Football.

Overall, the Broncos should come into this game as the better team and might now have an 'easier' win on their hands.

@ Houston Texans - Week 9

Through two games, the Houston Texans' offense looks broken. The team is now 0-2 on the season and just do not have many answers. CJ Stroud and the offense have regressed big-time from 2023, and the Broncos' defensive line going up against the offensive line in Houston might honestly be unfair.

Denver travels to Houston, and the last time they played the Texans was in 2023 and was in Houston. The circumstances are a lot different this time around, and this game is trending toward being a must-win, period.

Kansas City Chiefs - Week 11, Week 17

The Denver Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs in Weeks 11 and 17. The Broncos must win one of these games and could honestly sweep the Chiefs if all goes well. Denver has won two of their past three matchups with the Chiefs dating back to 2023.

Kansas City is now 0-2 on the season, so this is turning into a legitimate issue for them. The Chiefs simply do not have the excellent roster talent they used to have, and key positions like offensive line and secondary are suffering.

Don't look now, but the Broncos might be in a position to sweep the Chiefs in 2025.