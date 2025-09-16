AFC West picks and score predictions for Week 3 in the 2025 season

The AFC West race is slowly heating up. Let's unveil our picks and score predictions for the division in Week 3. With how bad the Kansas City Chiefs have looked, could we see a new AFC West champ for the first time since 2015?

Right now, that's how things are trending, but a lot can change. On Sunday in Week 3, the LA Chargers and Denver Broncos will battle for the first-place spot in the division, but that could only last for one week in today's NFL.

Let's get into our game picks and predictions for the AFC West in Week 3.

AFC West game picks and predictions for Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season

Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) @ Washington Commanders (1-1)

How about that disaster of a performance from the Las Vegas Raiders? Geno Smith played perhaps one of the worst games of his NFL career in a double-digit loss to the LA Chargers. Well, the Raiders have to now travel across the country and face the Washington Commanders. The one thing to take note of here is that Jayden Daniels isn't a lock to play with a knee injury.

And they might want to hold him out given how weak Vegas is and how early on in the season we are. Despite this, the Commanders earn a close win and Vegas drops their second in a row.

Commanders win 24-20

This has turned into an early battle for first place in the division. The Denver Broncos are coming off of a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, and this wasn't just a normal defeat. Denver shot themselves in the foot too many times to count but still had a chance to win the game.

The game-losing field goal was negated by a penalty, so the Colts got another chance and walked it off as time expired. Last year, the Broncos really began to turn things on in Week 3, as that was the first win of a nice three-game winning streak. You almost have to wonder if the same thing is coming?

Furthermore, back in 2024, the Broncos had lost in a similar fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. That was another heartbreaking loss, but it set the stage for a Broncos' four-game win streak. I say this all to say that the LA Chargers could get a desperate and hungry Broncos' team looking to rebound after a horrific loss.

The Chargers have now won their first two games, may have just lost Khalil Mack for an extended period of time, and could be due to lose a game.

Broncos win 23-20

Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) @ New York Giants (0-2)

In a battle of 0-2 teams, the Kansas City Chiefs simply have to get a win at the New York Giants in Week 3, but we did just see Russell Wilson play his tail off for the Giants in Week 2.

Furthermore, the Giants have one of the best and most explosive defensive lines in the NFL, and with the Chiefs having a below-average offensive line, we could see Patrick Mahomes running for his life in Week 3.

Let's do it - the Chiefs drop to 0-3 and lose by two points in Week 3.

Giants win 20-18