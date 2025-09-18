Broncos' defense has obvious plan of attack against Chargers in Week 3

The Denver Broncos have a clear plan of attack to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season.

This honestly feels like a must-win game for the Broncos already, and I do not think I am exaggerating at all. Denver could get to 2-1 on the season and takeover first place in the AFC West with a win over the Chargers.

LA is 2-0 on the season and might be due for a loss. Well, when you look at what this team has done well and not done well this year, the team's plan of attack on defense could not be more clear.

The LA Chargers have struggled to run the football through two games

Through two games in the 2025 NFL Season, the LA Chargers have rushed for just 171 yards, which is the eighth-lowest in the NFL. Ball carriers for the Bolts have averaged just 3.4 yards per carry, which ranks as the fifth-worst in the league.

Their rushing attack has not yet produced a touchdown or a rush of at least 20 yards. First-round pick Omarion Hampton has carried the ball 23 times for just 72 yards, and free agent signing Najee Harris has had just nine rushes for 33 yards.

Justin Herbert is actually second on the team with 63 rushing yards. Their longest run of the season is 19 yards, from Herbert. The point I am trying to make here is that the Denver Broncos need to dare the LA Chargers to run the ball.

Fielding some lighter boxes and pinning their ears back could dare LA to run the ball, and since they can't do it well, the Broncos could be able to hone-in on their passing attack, which has obviously been their bread and butter this year.

Could this be the gameplan that helps the Broncos beat the Chargers in Week 3?