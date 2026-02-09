3 impossible offseason decisions the Broncos will be forced to make in 2026

The Denver Broncos simultaneously had a great 2025 season, but also have an incredibly difficult 2026 offseason quickly approaching. Winning 14 games in 2025, the Broncos truly cemented themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and had Bo Nix not gotten hurt, Denver is likely playing for a Super Bowl title.

But with that unfortunately not being the case, the Broncos have to focus on loading this roster up as much as possible, and some significant additions could be on the horizon, especially with Russell Wilson's dead cap officially coming off the books following 2025.

We looked ahead to the 2026 NFL Offseason and higlighted three impossibly tough decisions Denver will be forced to make, and none of these decisions are going to be easy.

The Denver Broncos have incredibly tough offseason decisions looming

Deciding on Alex Singleton's future

Alex Singleton's importance to this team is clear. His being able to overcome testicular cancer during the 2025 season and only missing a few games was a massive sign of just how much Singleton cares about the Broncos and how much he wants to be our there. Singleton wears the green dot on his helmet, meaning he receives the defensive play-calls from defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and relays that call to the rest of the unit.

However, Singleton's play in 2025 was simply not good enough. He's a liability in coverage and just cannot move laterally at an efficient enough level to start at linebacker. According to PFF's data, Singleton allowed a 109.6 passer rating when in coverage this year.

Despite his play trending in the wrong direction, his knowledge of the defense might make him a likely candidate to return, especially when you consider that Dre Greenlaw recently talked about how learning Joseph's playbook was like learning Spanish.

It's a "pick your battle," type of situation - with Singleton in the picture, the Broncos have a linebacker who knows Joseph's defense at a high level, but the team will sacrifice some ability at the position. Not re-signing Singleton would then force Denver to find someone who they can entrust to wear the green dot, which is obviously not an easy thing to do.

What combination of offensive playmakers will help Bo Nix?

The thing with this decision is that the Broncos can go in a number of directions to address the wide receiver, tight end, and running back rooms, and it's going to be very easy to not make the right moves here. Last offseason, the Broncos signed Evan Engram and J.K. Dobbins, and also used a third-round pick on Pat Bryant.

All three skill positions got addressed, but the Broncos still have notable needs here, and the early returns from all three players have not been great. When you look at the running back free agent market, for example, there are a ton of competent running backs that bring different things to the table.

This is also the case with the wide receiver and tight end free agency classes, and we haven't even talked about any trade possibilities and who the Broncos could take in the 2025 NFL Draft. Simply put, there are hundreds of different combinations of offensive playmakers that the Broncos could bring in this offseason, and being able to make the right moves is clearly not going to be easy.

Deciding on how involved Davis Webb will be with play-calling duties

After much drama and a ton of interviews, Davis Webb is back with the Broncos for at least one more season, and he's been promoted to the role of offensive coordinator, which is great news. Nix has talked glowingly about Webb, so it's good that the Broncos were able to keep the coach with the franchise for another year.

However, one massive decision this team will have to make is deciding how involved Webb is going to be in calling plays, and this has honestly been a months-long phenomenon that has dominated debate in Broncos Country.

Webb has never called plays in the regular season before, so there is absolutely no guarantee he does well. Sean Payton, on the other hand, has called plays his entire head coaching career and is one of the best in the history of the league at it.

But it's clear to many of us that Payton is slowing down in this regard, as he's, on many occassions, taken too long to get the call in, which has forced the offense to rush the operation or even use a timeout to avoid a delay of game.

Handing the play-calling duties over to Webb would solve this, as Webb likely has a stronger pulse on what Nix would want and why switching personnel constantly isn't necessarily a wise idea. No matter how you slice it, the Broncos having to figure this play-calling situation out will not be easy.