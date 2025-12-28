For the first time since their 2015 Super Bowl championship season, the Denver Broncos are back on top of the AFC West. With the Los Angeles Chargers’ loss to the Houston Texans, the Broncos clinched their first division title under Sean Payton. This crown marks the first division title for many important Broncos, and this is truly just the beginning of a new page in this franchise’s history.

For the Broncos, they have officially come all the way back after a dreadful decade that saw them become the butt of many jokes around the league. The Broncos suffered through the immediate years following Peyton Manning, struggled to find a new quarterback, and went through several head coaches before landing on Payton. He has delivered on his first promise in bringing a divisional crown back to Denver.

For the new Broncos’ ownership, they are beginning to see the full potential of their investment in the team and the city. This is the first title under the Walton-Penner family, and their previously displayed commitment to this franchise would lead you to believe there are several more on the way. Through the trio of the ownership group, Coach Payton, and franchise quarterback Bo Nix, the Broncos are proving that they are still very far from their ceiling.

The Broncos are officially 2025 AFC West champions after 10-year drought

The Broncos clinched their playoff berth a few weeks ago but have remained committed to their belief that their true goal for the season was first to win the division, followed by securing the top seed in the conference, and eventually a push for a Super Bowl ring. For Payton and his group, they have accomplished the first step in that process. For Payton, this is his eighth divisional title as a head coach, and his first since the 2020 season in New Orleans.

The Broncos franchise and their fans have endured one of the more brutal rebuilds in sports over the past decade, but have officially come all the way back. For career Broncos who have endured the worst years in franchise history, such as Courtland Sutton and Garett Bolles, their new spots in Broncos history are much deserved.

The only knocks against them as potential Broncos Ring of Honor candidate was their lack of success with the team, but back-to-back playoff appearances and now a division title put that to bed.

The job is not done for the Broncos, though, as they still need to wrap up the top seed in the AFC. Considering some of the recent injuries to their group and some persistent injuries that have yet to go away, the extra week off could do wonders for them. But with this long week of rest that follows playing a Thursday game, the Broncos are going to have plenty of time to celebrate their division title.