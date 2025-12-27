Broncos break franchise's sack record in Christmas win over the Chiefs

During the 2024-2025 season, the Denver Broncos set a new franchise record for sacks on opposing quarterbacks with 63, surpassing the 1984 season's 57. It was the first time they had more than 60 quarterback sacks. Less than a year later, on Christmas Day, in the Week 17 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, last year's record was broken.

Broncos edge rushers Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman shared half a sack each on Chris Oladokun to break the 2024-25 single-season franchise sack record with one game left in the 2025-26 regular season. Denver is set to host another of their AFC West rivals, specifically the Los Angeles Chargers, at Empower Field at Mile High in the regular season finale, looking to extend their new record and potentially tie the NFL all-time sack record.

The NFL all-time sack record was set by the Chicago Bears back in 1984, with a total of 72 sacks. Since then, no team has been able to tie it or break it. The Broncos' 64 sacks (so far) in the 2025-26 season are the eighth best all-time, behind the 1985 Raiders (65).

The Denver Broncos keep racking up the sacks in 2025

Week 18 presents a good opportunity for the Broncos to try to tie the 1984 Chicago Bears all-time sacks record, as they will be facing the Los Angeles Chargers. Chargers' Justin Herbert has been the third-most sacked quarterback so far in the 2025-26 season with 49 in 15 games, behind Raiders' Geno Smith (52) and Titans rookie Cam Ward (51).

The Chargers have had bad luck this year with injuries, especially in the offensive line, leading to Justin Herbert being one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league. Both of their tackles, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, suffered season-ending injuries. Guard Mekhi Becton has missed games with injuries. Even their backups have suffered injuries, leading to missing games.

The Broncos had 5 sacks on Justin Herbert during their Week 3 matchup on the road; now they will face them with the home-field advantage in Week 18. Denver's pass rush group has been a menace for opposing teams' quarterbacks, as they have been consistently dominant throughout the season. Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen were selected to the Pro Bowl as a reward for their success during the regular season.

Denver has had 14 sacks since their bye in Week 12 (2.8 average per game). Before the bye, they had 50 (4.55 average per game). Once again, Week 18 presents a perfect opportunity to bounce back in this area, as they have slowed down, prepare for the playoffs, potentially tie the 1984 Bears record, or at least move up from eighth in the all-time sacks list. They need 8 sacks to tie the record and 9 to break it. The record looks difficult but not impossible, as they already had nine in a game earlier in the season, specifically against the New York Jets in London.