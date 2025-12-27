Veteran Bronco crosses elusive receiving mark for second consecutive year

The Broncos welcomed Courtland Sutton into the organization in the spring of 2018, and he has turned out to be arguably the best value selection of that draft. Since being taken, Sutton has turned into one of the NFL's premier receivers, the face of the Broncos receiving core, and a true Bronco at heart. His time in Denver is probably on its back end, but his production hasn't fallen off just yet.

Entering this year, Sutton was awarded a new contract from Broncos management as recognition of his incredible work, and to keep him paired up with Bo Nix for the foreseeable future. The Broncos also kept Sutton as their top receiver, and boy, has he turned in another legitimate top receiving season. Sutton made this even more apparent with another strong milestone on Thursday night against the Chiefs.

With his 40 receiving yards on Sunday, Sutton crossed the 1,000-yard mark yet again for the Broncos. Not only did he bring in over 1,000 yards yet again, but he finally put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Sutton is the first Bronco to achieve this feat since the late-great Demaryius Thomas, putting Sutton in some fairly elite company.

Courtland Sutton is once again proving why he is an all-time Bronco

The Broncos' offense really seems to be based around the trio of Nix, Sutton, and rookie back RJ Harvey over the past few weeks. For Sutton's part, he has needed to provide stability, easy hands, and scoring ability for Nix. Sutton struggled with his hands in recent weeks, but he has still stepped up when the Broncos needed him the most. Even then, he has been arguably the best receiver in football on third downs.

Sutton has been a regular fixture for the Broncos for years now and has a solid chance against the Chargers to cap off what would be the second-best season of his career. If he can cross the 70-yard mark against the Chargers next week, he will have his second-most receiving yards of his career. He is also eight receptions shy of his career high in catches, a mark that he set just last year.

As his Broncos career appears to be winding down, it's important to recognize how strong a career Sutton has put together. Through some incredibly trying seasons that gave him several reasons to leave Denver, he stayed and has seen this entire turnaround through. He is authoring an incredible Broncos career, and two-straight 1,000-yard seasons show just how valuable Sutton truly is in Denver.