Broncos Week 17 win clearly shows what positions need improved in 2026

The Denver Broncos never make it easy, do they? With their latest win, the team is now 13-3 on the season and still stop the AFC West and the AFC, a spot they have been for weeks now. The Broncos set themselves up nicely with an 11-game win streak that came to an end in Week 16.

But with one regular season game remaining, everything Denver wants is in front of them and getting closer. With a Houston Texans' victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos win the AFC West. Denver has managed to win 13 games through the first 17 weeks despite some sloppy play on both sides of the ball.

Between drops on offense, penalties, and a defensive regression hitting the team, the Broncos are not consistently playing clean football, but every team is dealing with something, and this team does have 13 wins for a reason. Well, in Week 17, it's clear what the weaker positions were for the Broncos. These two positions in particular could see some major notable additions in 2026.

Broncos must make notable additions at WR and ILB in 2026

Yet again, the Denver Broncos struggled with drops in Week 17. Denver has some of the most drops in the NFL, and it's a maddeningly weekly thing at this point. Courtland Sutton, had multiple drops himself and one in the endzone that was a perfectly placed ball by Bo Nix.

Denver did search for a WR upgrade in the offseason, though, as they made a huge push for Stefon Diggs, and we also do know that the team checked in with the Miami Dolphins about Jaylen Waddle. With a healthy amount of cap space and a full chest of draft picks in 2026, Denver is going to come away with a notable WR upgrade, and the trade market could be full of available players.

There really isn't a reason for Denver to not make this type of move, as they kind of backed themselves into a corner at wide receiver thanks to who they have not been able to come away with. It'll be a position of emphasis in the offseason.

Inside linebacker is another area where Denver is surely going to have to upgrade, as Dre Greenlaw is already on his second injury of the season and has only played in a handful of games this year, and Alex Singleton is just not getting it done. He's missing tackles left and right and isn't someone who has ever really been good in coverage.

With Singleton a free agent in 2026 and the Broncos also having the ability to get out of Greenlaw's contract, we could see a full reset at ILB in a couple of months. While the Broncos did get the win in Week 17, there are some glaringly weak positions as well.