Crazy Bo Nix stat will completely silence haters of Broncos QB for good

A lot was accomplished on Christmas night for the Denver Broncos. The team won its 13th game of the season, they swept the Chiefs, and they got one step closer to winning the AFC West in 2025. And the Amazon Prime broadcast made note of a stat that should completely silence the (extremely loud) haters of quarterback Bo Nix.

During the broadcast, a graphic was posted that Nix is one of just three quarterbacks in NFL history to win 10+ games and reach the playoffs in each of his first two seasons in the league.

The other two were Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson.

Bo Nix is in rare company, proving himself as Broncos franchise QB yet again

The Broncos weren't exactly slinging the ball around the yard against the Chiefs like everyone expected them to in this game. After seeing Denver whoop the Kansas City backups last year 38-0, the bar was set pretty high for a blowout on Christmas night.

But the Broncos got the Chiefs' best, and it was a completely different scenario from the game in Week 18 last season.

And Bo Nix put the team on his back.

Nix accounted for two touchdowns in the 20-13 win over Kansas City, a rushing touchdown in the third quarter to put the Broncos in the lead, then a game-winning touchdown pass to RJ Harvey late in the 4th quarter. It wasn't the type of game that's going to be revered by all of the experts and analysts around the NFL, but Albert Breer put it well:

Man ... Bo Nix.



Say what you want, he makes critical throw after critical throw. Tonight the Chiefs challenged him to put together long drives, keep moving the chains on third down, and he keeps doing it. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 26, 2025

At least someone in the media world can see what is happening.

The Chiefs were daring the Broncos to beat their zone coverage all throughout this game. Steve Spagnuolo abandoned his typical blitz-heavy philosophy and went with more zone coverage, essentially daring Bo Nix to hit tighter window throws and relying on Chris Jones to wreak havoc up front.

And the Broncos' offense converted 11-of-18 third-down attempts, Nix coming through with huge throws (or runs) on a large percentage of them.

Even though the Chiefs do not have the playoffs to look forward to, they absolutely brought a great effort on Christmas night. They had their fans into it from the jump, and they wanted to take the #1 seed chance away from the Broncos badly. This was their "playoff" game, regardless of the personnel they had.

And Nix delivered in big moments for the Broncos yet again. Similar to Luck and Wilson before him, Nix has an uncanny ability to come through with big plays in clutch moments. He may not be the refined, consistent passer everyone seemingly expects him to be, but he's a big-time player who makes big-time plays.

And he's making history week after week.