Bo Nix continues to prove doubters wrong with another clutch performance

This was one of those games where the quarterback's performance is a bit misleading when you look at the stat sheet, and those who just look at the box score might think that Bo Nix played poorly, but that was far from the case. Yet again, the Broncos' wide receivers struggled to haul in passes at times.

Courtland Sutton had multiple notable drops, including a big one in the end zone that would have been a touchdown. The interception that Nix threw in the first quarter also seemed to be more on the receiver, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, as he did not work back to the ball and saw the DB jump in front of the pass.

Once again, you simply had to watch the game to see just how clutch and 'nails' Bo Nix was for the Denver Broncos in Week 17.

Bo Nix continually made big throw after big throw in Week 17

It is not some silly coincidence that the Denver Broncos started winning a ton when Bo Nix arrived - the team won 10 games last year and now have 13 wins this year. Denver is now 23-10 in the Bo Nix era, which is an insane start.

And specifically here in Week 17, Nix and the Broncos went on multiple long scoring drives, including their final scoring drive late in the fourth quarter. That drive ended in a touchdown pass to RJ Harvey. Whether it was being behind the sticks, having to deal with drops, or making throws in the clutch, Bo Nix was, once again, phenomenal for the Denver Broncos.

Denver now moves to 13-3 on the season and is just one win away from clinching the no. 1 overall seed in the conference, which would be the first time that happens since 2015 - the game also goes for the AFC West title, but if the LA Chargers lose to the Houston Texans in Week 17, Denver wins it that way.