Broncos inch closer to clinching top AFC seed after massive Week 17 victory

Yet again, the Denver Broncos did not make it easy, but this is just who the team is at this point, right? The Broncos knew for the entire week they were going to face a third-string quarterback and a Kansas City Chiefs' team that simply did not have much of anything to play for.

But in some respects, those types of teams are the most dangerous, and you kind of got that feeling when kickoff happened that this game was going to be a lot closer than it needed to be. And well, Broncos Country was put in another blender of up-and-down chaos.

However, a win is a win, and with this latest victory, the Denver Broncos get to 13-3 on the season and have gotten one step closer to total domination in the AFC for the playoffs in a few weeks. Here is what's left for the team to do...

The Denver Broncos just need one more win for the top overall AFC playoff seed

The Denver Broncos control their own destiny for the AFC West title and for the top AFC seed - as long as the Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, they earn the division and the top seed no matter what else happens.

However, if the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Houston Texans on Saturday, the Broncos will clinch the AFC West title for the first time since 2015. The last time LA played Houston, it was the 2024 Wild Card Round, and the Texans blew out the Chargers.

Overall, this win is massive, and while it again might leave a bad taste in your mouth, this is how games go in the NFL, and this is simply how the Denver Broncos are going to keep winning games, as the postseason is guaranteed to be close finishes, and Denver has been the best team in the NFL at closing these games out...