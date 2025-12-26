Broncos rookie starter continues to be one of NFL's elite red zone threats

When the season began, most would’ve anticipated that the Denver Broncos’ main red zone target would once again be receiver Courtland Sutton. This has been the case for the past handful of years; in his connection with Bo Nix was a major talking point entering the season. The connection between him and Bo Nix remains strong, but the dynamics have definitely shifted over time.

One of those dynamics has been because of the breakout of rookie running back RJ Harvey. Denver selected him in the second round out of the University of Central Florida, but he began the season as the backup to JK Dobbins. Considering his size, speed, and receiving abilities, he immediately seemed like a natural fit in Sean Payton’s offense, but it took him a while to break out. With Dobbins now out for the season and Harvey the starter, he is taking full advantage of his new role in Denver.

Throughout the course of the year, the main way that he has immediately contributed has been in Denver’s red zone offense. Harvey is currently pacing all rookies in total touchdowns and has the most in team history. His production in scoring range has only grown as he has become the Broncos' starter, and he is now one of the league's truly elite scoring threats.

Broncos rookie RB RJ Harvey is a premier red zone threat in the NFL

Harvey was a featured piece of the Broncos' offense last night in their win over Kansas City and saw more touches than any other playmaker. In total, he brought in 76 scrimmage yards on 19 total touches, but his most impactful rep came with the clock winding down in the fourth quarter. Denver was in a goal-line scenario and needed a score to avoid a catastrophic upset on Christmas Night.

With the game on the line, Nix and Sean Payton turned to their rookie running back, and he delivered in a major way. Harvey hauled in what would be his twelfth total touchdown and his fifth receiving score on the season. Harvey has become a can't-miss player when the Broncos require a score, and his composure has been truly impressive for a rookie.

As the Broncos march into January and the AFC Playoffs, they will likely lean on Harvey to score in the postseason. His 12 touchdowns are an incredible feat in themselves, but the timing of his scores has been a major boost for the Broncos. If Harvey can continue on this path and be a legitimate threat for the team in the playoffs, he could quickly become a key piece to Sean Payton's 2026 plans and beyond.