The Denver Broncos took Jahdae Barron with the 20th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but could they have regrets when it's all said and done? It was long thought that the Broncos were going to use their first-round pick on a top offensive prospect, but that was not the case.

Jahdae Barron falling into Denver's laps was great for them, as they clearly did not think he would be there. The Broncos obviously now have the best secondary in the entire NFL after adding Barron and signing Talanoa Hufanga in free agency.

No NFL franchise is perfect, so it would not shock me if Denver ended up regretting this pick or end up leaving with a few regrets after Round 1, but what could those be?

3 huge regrets the Denver Broncos could have after shocking Round 1 pick

Broncos may regret not trying to trade up to snag Emeka Egbuka

I don't know about you, but I was ecstatic at the time when Emeka Egbuka slowly kept falling down the first round, and I held out hope that he could have made it to the Denver Broncos. Egbuka is a safe prospect, but he's also got a high ceiling in the NFL and seemed to be universally liked.

He would have fit this offense like a glove, and the Broncos might regret not trying to trade up a couple of slots in front of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take him.

Broncos may regret not just drafting TreVeyon Henderson at pick 20

The next time Denver picks, unless they move up, is the 51st selection, and I truly do not see any scenario where Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson ends up falling into their laps. Henderson would have been another stellar fit for this offense, and now it seems pretty unlikely that the team ends up getting him.

They'd have to part with draft capital to move up in Round 2 to secure his services. And they simply could have just taken them with the 20th pick...

Broncos may regret letting Los Angeles Chargers draft Omarion Hampton

I was not super high on Omarion Hampton, but there is always a chance that Hampton turns into the best running back in the NFL. He went two picks later to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 22nd pick in the first round, and there could be regrets coming from the Broncos if Hampton ends up tearing it up in LA.

If nothing else, Hampton would have solidified the run game and would have given Bo Nix and the offense a much-needed weapon for the next 5-7 years. It does feel like Hampton would have been a more impactful first-round pick than Jahdae Barron.