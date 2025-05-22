The Denver Broncos should still be in the free agency market and should consider signing a few players before it becomes too late. Even though we are almost in June, there are numerous high-end free agents out there who could help the Denver Broncos in some capacity.

The team is obviously in a win-now mode, and that is evidenced by their aggressive roster moves this offseason. Well, Denver should still remain aggressive in trying to fill-out their roster as strong as possible.

What's the point in not doing that?

Let's look at three free agents the Broncos might sign before it becomes too late.

3 free agents the Denver Broncos must sign before it becomes too late

Ja'Whaun Bentley, ILB

Cut by the New England Patriots recently Ja'Whaun Bentley was a productive player with the team and could at least raise the floor of the ILB room, as both Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton are in recovery mode from injuries. Denver invested into their already-elite defense this offseason, but the linebacker room is clearly still the weak spot.

And it would be a shame to again see this unit bring the defense down, especially as the season goes on. There's that one saying that goes "X is only as strong as its weakest link..."

Well, this pertains to the Denver Broncos in a big way.

JK Dobbins, RB

At this point, you are probably tired of us mentioning JK Dobbins, but he would be a great signing for the backfield, as he is only 26 years old and did have an efficient season with the LA Chargers in 2024. Dobbins has struggled to stay on the field, but he could benefit from being more of a backup option for Denver while also being treated by a staff that has been among the best at preventing injury.

DeMarcus Walker, DE

The former Denver Broncos draft pick was taken in the 2017 NFL Draft, which was the first year of the Vance Joseph era, so you have to figure that Joseph had some influence on this selection. Well, Walker actually got better after leaving the Broncos. Over the last three seasons, he's actually amassed 48 QB hits, 26 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks.

The 2024 season was also the first true year Walker was a full-time starter in the NFL. I really don't see why the Broncos can't bring him back as some high-end depth. It's clear that he's an effective player, and he would continue the Broncos trend of making a clear investment along their defensive front over the last couple of offseasons.