The Denver Broncos should consider a few free agents from the Philadelphia Eagles. Could Denver pursue these three players? Philly definitely won't be able to keep all of their free agents, and it's very normal for teams to lose players to large free agency deals right after the Super Bowl.

When the Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl back in 2015, guys like Malik Jackson and Danny Trevathan left in free agency, for example. The Eagles are going to have to deal with this themselves.

Denver has to be willing to pay top-dollar for free agents if the right opportunity arises. Could they pursue these three Eagles' free agents?

3 Eagles free agents the Denver Broncos should try to sign in 2025

Zack Baun, ILB

Zack Baun was drafted by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints back in 2020 and broke out in 2024 with the Eagles. Baun was an All-Pro this year and also had an interception in the Super Bowl. He might be a lock to return to the Eagles given just how good he was, but you just never know.

The Denver Broncos absolutely need a stud ILB like Zack Baun, and the connection is there with Sean Payton. If Baun does hit the free agency market, the Broncos need to pay him what he wants, as the defense is missing someone of his caliber.

Milton Williams, DT

Milton Williams was playing his tail off in Super Bowl LIX. During the regular season, he had five sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits. He played in all 17 games but started seven. Williams is very much a starting-caliber player, but the Eagles' DL was just so good that he wasn't a featured player necessarily.

He played in 48% of the snaps in 2024 and is in line for a huge contract and a starting role with a new team. The Denver Broncos could let DJ Jones leave in free agency and replace him with the younger and more explosive Williams. This would be a very strong and notable move along the defensive line for the Broncos.

Nick Gates, OL

Nick Gates started 16 games at center for the New York Giants back in 2020 and has played all along the offensive line. He'd be a cheap option to compete for the starting job with Luke Wattenberg, who was a poor run blocker but good pass blocker in 2024.

Denver may not hand out a top free agency contract at the position since they already have four of those with Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey. A cheaper option like Nick Gates can at least be a high-end backup option at the very least.