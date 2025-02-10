With the 2024 NFL Season now over, free agency is right around the corner. The Denver Broncos should hope that the Chiefs do not sign these players. It's clear that three-peating as Super Bowl champions is nearly impossible. When many thought the Chiefs would be the first, they didn't come close.

Perhaps the franchise just ran out of gas? Either way, the Chiefs and 31 other teams will now head into the 2025 NFL Offseason with the hopes to build a Super Bowl team once again. The Chiefs have clear needs on both sides of the ball, and it will be very important to follow what KC does, as Denver plays them twice a year.

Let's hope that the Kansas City Chiefs do not sign these three free agents in 2025.

3 free agents the Broncos should hope Chiefs do not sign in 2025

Tee Higgins, WR

One huge area of need for the Kansas City Chiefs is at wide receiver. The team has really had WR inconsistencies ever since trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Now yes, in the three seasons that the Chiefs have not had Hill, they've won the Super Bowl in two of them, but the wheels clearly fell off as they went for the three-peat.

KC is going to make a huge investment at the position in the offseason, and the top player here is Tee Higgins, who has played the first five years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. While I am sure Higgins would prefer to stay in Cincy, there is a legitimate chance that he is able to test the open market.

If the Chiefs make a good enough offer, the Broncos would have to deal with playing Higgins twice a year, and he'd put the finishing touches on a great WR room alongside Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.

Aaron Jones, RB

The Chiefs are also going to need some help at running back. One player that fits them like a glove and also fits the Denver Broncos like a glove is Aaron Jones. Jones was on the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 and rushed for over 1,100 yards and five touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry. He's also an elite player out of the backfield and someone who could be a huge threat out of the Chiefs' backfield for a year or two.

Aaron Jones may actually be a player that the Denver Broncos have on their own radar. If that is the case, they have to ensure they come away with him in free agency, as KC has a clear opening in the backfield and want to give Patrick Mahomes another weapon there.

Ronnie Stanley, LT

For some odd reason, Chiefs' GM Brett Veach has not been able to figure out the team's left tackle situation. In Super Bowl LIX, they actually had left guard Joe Thuney kicking outside to LT. While it's impressive that Thuney can do this, he's not a tackle, and this isn't a solution that KC can keep rocking with in future years.

They have to find a franchise LT to protect Patrick Mahomes. Well, Ronnie Stanley of the Baltimore Ravens is a free agent in 2025 and is a franchise LT. The ideal scenario is Stanley signs with some random NFC team, but as long as he does not sign with the Chiefs, that's a good thing for the Denver Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes was actually running for his life a bit during the 2024 NFL Season and in Super Bowl LIX. Veach and the Chiefs' front office is going to probably find a competent LT solution in 2025 and beyond. Here's hoping it's not Ronnie Stanley.