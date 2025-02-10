Broncos can take obvious lessons from Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and the Broncos can definitely take some lessons from this game. The score made it seem closer than it was, as the Chiefs did get a garbage time touchdown, but if you watched the game, you'd have seen how lopsided it was.

It truly never felt close - Patrick Mahomes played perhaps the worst game of his career, as the Eagles' defensive line, which didn't even blitz, were able to get home and make life tough for the Chiefs' QB. Mahomes threw two interceptions in the Super Bowl; one to Cooper DeJean and one to Zack Baun.

An obvious lesson can be learned

The Chiefs' offense never got in a rhythm with the passing game, and the rushing attack just didn't play any sort of part in this game. If the Denver Broncos want to get back to the Super Bowl in the near future, they'll have to take at least one key lesson from this game, and that's the idea of never having too many talented defensive linemen.

The Eagles' DL was feasting all game, and even when the Eagles rotated fresh bodies along the DL, they were still able to get home and make life tough for Mahomes. Fortunately, the Denver Broncos did sport the best pass rush in the NFL this year. They led the league in sacks but did have some weaknesses along the defensive front.

They are a bit soft at ILB and could pursue an upgrade at the DT spot. DJ Jones is a free agent and is someone who is really only going to stop the run. Heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason, George Paton and Sean Payton should be ready and willing to fork out some heavy change along the defensive front seven to pursue at least one huge upgrade there.

The Broncos have done a great job over the last two years in rebuilding this roster into a winner, and with how good the team was in 2024 given the circumstances, there is reason to believe that this team is going to take a huge leap in 2025.

The team has the coaching staff in place, the offensive line, and the quarterback. The Denver Broncos are close and really need to take some key lessons from this Super Bowl. Hopefully the Broncos invest more into their defensive line and also add a notable player at inside linebacker as well.

This could be the key in taking the defense to that next level.