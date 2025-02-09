Potential ideal trade target for Broncos could be available this offseason

The Denver Broncos are going to be in a position to add some key playmakers for Bo Nix. Would this potential trade make some sense? On Super Bowl Sunday, Ian Rapoport broke some news regarding this stud NFC wide receiver:

The #49ers are expected to explore trading star WR Deebo Samuel, sources say.



In what could be a wild offseason, a parting for Samuel and SF is not guaranteed, but it may make sense for all parties.



My story: https://t.co/g5WdqHQXfvhttps://t.co/g5WdqHQXfv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2025

Would this trade make sense for the Denver Broncos?

Now this would be something. Deebo Samuel just turned 29 years old and has been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2019. Across his career, Samuel has been one of the more versatile players on offense, showing a strong ability to play WR at a high level but also being nearly as threatening as a running back with the ball in his hands.

Across his 81-game regular season career, Samuel has caught 334 passes for 4,792 yards and 22 touchdowns. He's also added 202 rushes for 1,143 yards and another 20 touchdowns. In total, Deebo Samuel has been responsible for 5,935 scrimmage yards on offense.

He had a career-high 1,770 offensive yards back in 2021, which was a Pro Bowl and an All-Pro year. There is a small injury concern with Samuel, but he does kind of fit that 'joker' role that Sean Payton has wanted to get on the Denver Broncos.

The contract might be another story, but given his age and the contract itself, the 49ers may not be able to get the return they are wanting. There surely is some way where the Broncos can restructure the contract to make it a lot more appealing for a couple of years. Deebo Samuel wouldn't be some long-term option for Denver, but would be a fun, short-term option to help Bo Nix reach his potential and to help the offense take another step.

The Broncos do need to find some more immediate production on offense, so bringing in some veteran players does make sense. Denver can do this and still build through the NFL Draft - I personally sometimes see Broncos' fans say that we should not pursue a certain veteran trade and should instead keep the draft picks.

Well, the Broncos can do both.

A late-round pick is all that the San Francisco 49ers may be able to get for Deebo Samuel. And if that does become apparent as these potential trade talks begin and continue, GM George Paton should be on the phone to try and make a deal happen. Denver is in a position to make a substantial move or two this coming offseason. Deebo Samuel could be that move.