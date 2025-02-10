The Philadelphia Eagles just won Super Bowl LIX. The Denver Broncos can definitely take some key lessons from the Eagles' victory. It was truly a glorious game to watch, as the Kansas City Chiefs just did not get anything going on either side of the ball in this game.

Patrick Mahomes played the worst game of his career, and if it was not for some garbage time passing numbers, the game on paper would look much worse than it does. As we now head into the 2025 NFL Offseason, the Denver Broncos will hopefully take some notes from this game and apply them to their own offseason.

The Broncos might be right on the cusp of building their own contender. They have been able to make a ton of progress in the hierarchy of the AFC, and the 2025 NFL Draft is going to be a great place for them to take this roster to the next level.

Let's crack open the latest Denver Broncos' mock draft.

Broncos Mock Draft: Team follows in Eagles footsteps with investment up front

20th Pick - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Denver Broncos kick things off with a brand-new defensive tackle in Derrick Harmon from Oregon. He will be plugged inside to replace DJ Jones for years to come. Harmon is a well-rounded player at the position and does fill a position of need for the team.

51st Pick - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

The Broncos also find their long-term answer at center in the second round with Marcus Mbow from Purdue, who will very likely have to kick inside at the NFL level to carve out a career. Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth started at center in 2024, and neither showed enough to inspire confidence that they could hold the position down for the long-term.

85th Pick - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Now getting into some much-needed playmakers, the Denver Broncos take Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the third round. Henderson is one of the more complete running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, and I have seen a lot of people make the connection between Sean Payton wanting a 'joker' and Henderson fitting that mold.

121st Pick - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Their second draft pick from Oregon, the Denver Broncos capitalize on a very deep tight end class and take another position of need here, grabbing Terrance Ferguson. I would also love to see the Broncos investing at TE in the free agency market. Juwan Johnson would make some sense there.

193rd Pick - Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

Back into the trenches we go! The Broncos take another defensive tackle and grab Ty Hamilton from Ohio State. As we saw in Super Bowl LIX, you can never have too many quality defensive linemen on the roster. Philly always seemed to have a fresh group of DL players to rotate in during the game.

Denver being able to do this would be bad news for opposing offensive lines.

199th Pick - Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida

The Denver Broncos address the WR position at pick 199 in this NFL mock draft, grabbing Elijhah Badger from Florida.

210th Pick - Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU

Their final pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is again used on a position along the defensive front. They'll grab Tyler Batty from BYU to continue adding depth pieces along a hugely important position group.