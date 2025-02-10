Unrealistic Broncos 2025 trade target now pretty much off the table

The New York Jets are officially moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 2025 offseason, which should finally put a rest to one of the top trade ideas that's been floating around among Denver Broncos fans over the last couple of months. Any and all discourse regarding the team pursuing wide receiver help, whether it's through the 2025 NFL Draft, the possibility of trading for Cooper Kupp, or even Deebo Samuel, seems to always circle back around to the same statement:

I'd rather trade for Garrett Wilson.

Here's the problem: The Jets have not made Garrett Wilson available and they don't appear likely to do so. Especially after deciding to move on from Rodgers, which was apparently one of the stipulations for Wilson in the event that he would even consider asking for a trade in the first place.

BREAKING: The #Jets informed Aaron Rodgers in a meeting last week that they will be moving on from him, per @JayGlazer. His time with the Jets is over. pic.twitter.com/yCmpQuQgKH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2025

New York Jets not likely trading Garrett Wilson to Denver Broncos

The Jets have a brand-new general manager -- former Denver Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey -- along with a brand-new head coach in Aaron Glenn. Now that those two guys are beginning to put their stamp on the organization, young players like Wilson are the types of guys you build around, not the types of guys that you just trade away.

Especially if the Jets are going to use a 1st-round pick on the quarterback position (potentially) in the Spring, it doesn't make sense for them to not only move on from Davante Adams (which is actually likely to happen) as well as Allen Lazard (also likely to happen) on top of putting Wilson out there for a trade. The Jets still have two more years of team control on Wilson's deal and the beginning of this new era is not the time to be trading him.

Could Wilson complicate things by demanding a trade? It's possible, but the Jets are under no obligation to trade him and have given every indication that they are going to build around players like him as opposed to gutting the roster and starting from scratch everywhere. Wilson is going to be part of what they build there, in all likelihood.

Which means Broncos Country can stop bringing every single conversation regarding adding to the wide receiver position back to Garrett Wilson. The Broncos aren't likely going to be trading their 20th overall pick for Wilson, and the Jets aren't going to give him up for a 2nd-round pick. The Jets might be hitting a hard reset at the quarterback position, but that doesn't mean that every player on the roster is up for grabs in a fire sale.

It's probably time to start diving into options outside of Wilson on the trade or free agent market when looking at the wide receiver upgrade possibilities for this Broncos team in 2025.