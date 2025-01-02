It's now or never for the team in Week 18, as these three Denver Broncos have to thrive in order for the team to get the win. The Kansas City Chiefs plan on resting some of their starters, so the Broncos will get a relatively decent matchup in this one. The Chiefs, logistically, cannot rest all 22 starters.

Some of them will have to be active, but it's likely that the starters who are suiting up will be third-stringers. Their most notable and best players will probably be made inactive, and with that comes a ton of snaps for the second and third-stringers. Those players do have a ton to plan for, as they'd be playing for a roster spot on some team in 2025.

While it may not benefit the Chiefs to win this game, they aren't just going to lay down and let the Denver Broncos walk all over them. For that reason, these three must thrive in Week 18.

3 Denver Broncos who need to thrive in Week 18 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

Bo Nix, QB

Alright, kid, it's time to step up and play the game of your life. I truly have no idea how this game is going to go - I have replayed a thousand different scenarios in my head. I mean, if the Kansas City Chiefs' backups are playing most of the game, this should be a Broncos' blowout, right? Could this be a blowout like the team had in Week 11 versus the Atlanta Falcons?

Would it be a bit closer like it was against the Carolina Panthers a few weeks before that? I have no idea. But one thing I do know is that Bo Nix needs to play well. I mean, it's all on front of him, and this will be his 17th start in the NFL, so the 'rookie' label is almost gone.

He's faced this team once before and will get to end the season at home. There is not a single reason out there for Nix to not play well. Sure, he's had his good and bad moments, but this game is setting up to be very favorable for the offense and the team overall. Bo Nix must play well.

Audric Estime, RB

Audric Estime should see the bulk of the carries from now, and ideally in Week 18, the Denver Broncos are able to get an early lead. That would allow them to shorten the game and run the clock out on the ground. It's likely that top Chiefs' defenders like Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, and Nick Bolton won't see any action.

The Chiefs' defensive front could be filled with second, third, and fourth-stringers for most of the game, so the Broncos not being able to get their run game going would be a massive disaster. Audric Estime is the best and most consistent runner in the Broncos' backfield, so not only should he see most of the carries, but he needs to have a career game.

Sean Payton, Head Coach

This isn't the time for weird coaching decisions or overthinking play-calling. Sean Payton has had some questionable decisions over the last two games, and the most notable one was not going for two after Bo Nix connected with Marvin Mims Jr on that miraculous touchdown to end regulation. The late-game play-calls from Payton in Week 17 were just odd.

And the Kansas City Chiefs will not be throwing their best out there, so this is the perfect time for Sean Payton to execute a black-and-white, no-nonsense game plan. Grab an early lead and bleed the clock out.