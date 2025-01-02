The Denver Broncos' 2024 season has been filled with some insane moments. Let's look at the top-five approaching Week 18. There have been some wild moments for the Broncos, and it is hard to pick the top-5. The best moment of the season hopefully hasn't happened yet, as the Broncos can win at home in their throwback jerseys and clinch a playoff spot.

This would have to come against primarily backups of the Kansas City Chiefs, who have clinched the top seed in the AFC. Anyway, this list could change a bit after Week 18, but we've got the five best moments of the Denver Broncos' 2024 season to date.

5 best moments of the Denver Broncos 2024 season approaching Week 18

5. Bo Nix's last-second touchdown pass to Marvin Mims against Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17

The Denver Broncos were down by seven points and were facing a 4th and 1 play from the Bengals' 25-yard line. Bo Nix was chased by a Bengals' defender and had to escape to his right. He threw up a Hail-Mary type of ball to Marvin Mims Jr in the endzone, but the throw could not have been more perfectly thrown. Mims came down with in, and the Broncos would go on to tie the game and send it into overtime.

BO NIX AND MARVIN MIMS HOLY SMOKESSSSSSS

pic.twitter.com/996jWfUKt3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2024

The result of this game did not eliminate the Denver Broncos from the postseason, but the late-game heroics from Bo Nix and Marvin Mims Jr were just insane to witness.

4. Nik Bonitto's pick-six against Cleveland Browns in Week 13

Nik Bonitto really put himself on the map in the Defensive Player of the year race with this insane pick-six against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.

“It was Bonitto!”



Pick six for Nik Bonitto - what a monster year for him pic.twitter.com/hJ5nPgTyAI — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 3, 2024

Denver jumped out to a 21-10 lead after this play, and it was just a shocking one overall. I mean, a pass-rusher with a 70-yard pick six? This took the top off of the stadium, but the Browns did score a touchdown at the end of the half.

This was the first of two defensive touchdowns for the Denver Broncos in Week 13 against the Browns. Former Browns' starting QB Jameis Winston really gave the Broncos a run for his money in this game.

3. Beating the Indianapolis Colts after the bye week

Coming out of the bye week, the Denver Broncos hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what was obviously the biggest game of the post-Super Bowl 50 era up to that point. With a win in that game, Denver would have seen their playoff odds rise to over 90%. It was a slow start for the Broncos, but Jonathan Taylor's goaline fumble was the difference here. The Broncos ended up winning this game 31-13 and scored a 24 unanswered points.

It was not a pretty game by any means, but it ended up being a massive turning point for the season. Had Denver lost this game, they would be 8-8 and if I am not mistaken would been elimiinated from the playoffs given the Bengals beat them a few weeks later.

2. Bo Nix's 93-yard touchdown to Marvin Mims against Cleveland Browns in Week 13

Bo Nix had to go more lifting than I am sure he thought in Week 13. It was a total shootout between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos. The game ended in a 41-32 Broncos' victory, but it took two defensive touchdowns and this 93-yard missile to Marvin Mims Jr:

BO NIX WITH AN ABSOLUTE DIME TO MARVIN MIMS JR. FOR A 93-YARD TOUCHDOWN 😤 pic.twitter.com/DDtQPMFD80 — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2024

This play was a great read and throw by Bo Nix; it was not some fluky, lucky throw. Nix threw the ball on a frozen rope about 45 yards down the field and hit Mins in stride. The 93-yard score was the longest offensive score for the Broncos this season. It also helped the Broncos open up a bit of a lead, but on the very next offensive play, the Browns notced a 70-yard touchdown themselves.

1. Patrick Surtain's pick-six against Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5

It's hard to overstate just how important this play was for the entire Denver Broncos' season. The Broncos were at risk of falling down 3-17 against the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 5. Both teams came into this game at 2-2.

In the redzone, then-Raiders' QB Gardner Minshew was intercepted by Patrick Surtain II, and Surtain took it all the way to the house for a massive pick-six.

The last time the Broncos played the Raiders, Pat Surtain took it to the house🏈pic.twitter.com/KMLtnNPQVa — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 23, 2024

Denver ended up winning this game 34-18, and it was the pick-six from Surtain that really turned the tide and shifted the momentum into the team's favor. Since the start of Week 5, the Broncos have gone 7-5. The Raiders have gone 2-10. Vegas totally collapsed after this game, but Denver surged and are now on the doorstep of the postseason.