The Denver Broncos have now lost two games in a row. Let's see where certain experts ranked the team in the latest NFL power rankings. If we have some perspective here, the rebuilding Broncos losing two close games in tough environments and still being in a playoff position is a great thing; think about it.

The Broncos are now 9-7 on the season, and have lost two games in a row. They still control their own destiny for the postseason. While their Week 16 and Week 17 results stunk, Denver is still in a good spot for this season and for the long-term. Many people projected this team to win just four or five games this year, and they are probably on their way to a 10-win season.

In Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs will likely rest major starters, so the Broncos will simply have to beat the team's backups. With the Chiefs having clinched the top seed in the AFC, they do not have a single thing to gain in Week 18 but have everything to lose if they were to suffer a major injury.

Denver has slid in recent NFL power rankings. How far have they fallen?

Broncos Power Rankings: Where do experts rank Denver after Week 17?

ESPN, 15

"Bonitto, a second-round pick in 2022, is not slated to be an unrestricted free agent in March. But he is, by far, the most intriguing contract situation to watch for the Broncos. They locked up cornerback Pat Surtain II and guard Quinn Meinerz with long-term extensions long before they faced a deadline. Denver will now face that prospect with Bonitto, who has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the league over the past two seasons in terms of pressure rates. He has a career-best 11.5 sacks and has scored two touchdowns this season. -- Jeff Legwold" Jeff Legwold

CBS Sports, 13

"They need to beat a Kansas City team that will be resting guys to get into the playoffs. That won't be as easy as it sounds" Pete Prisco

USA Today, 14

"Well, that was a gut punch. The Broncos did everything they could to clinch their first postseason berth in nearly a decade on Saturday — Marvin Mims Jr. ensured it. Denver still couldn’t stand up to Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins, who would not be denied with Cincy’s season on the line. Them’s the breaks. It happens. Sean Payton just can’t let his team lose to a Chiefs squad that is likely resting most significant players this Sunday, and everything will be OK. — RZ" Robert Zeglenski

Sports Illustrated, 14

"If I’m Andy Reid, I most certainly do not want to see Joe Burrow in the playoffs. But I would probably rather see Miami than Denver. And while I’m assuming we’ll be fed some platitude about how we play every game to win, Reid does have a pretty favorable schedule layout in which to determine how he wants to deploy his starters, or if he wants to at all. Losing to a mish-mosh of first stringers is a non-starter for Sean Payton and a really dangerous Broncos team. " Conor Orr

Power rankings are always subjective, but Denver has had a reputation of being ranked quite low on them for years. In 2023, they did seem to make a good bit of progress in this regard, and they have typically stayed in the top-half of NFL power rankings this season as well. With a rookie QB and cap space opening up, the Broncos could take a huge step next season.

Denver is one of those teams who could make a very aggressive push next offseason, which could look like multiple big-name free agency signings and perhaps even a player trade or two.