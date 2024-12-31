The Denver Broncos are probably going to go all-in in free agency and during the NFL Draft next offseason. Do they already have a wish list prepared? With how well the Broncos have played this year given their circumstances, this team is going to be very aggressive next offseason in improving their roster, especially on offense.

In fact, I believe that multiple major free agency signings and even a major trade could both be on the table for this team. The Broncos could vault themselves into contender status in 2025 if Bo Nix takes a year two leap. And they won't do that without some high-quality acquistions in free agency.

Way too early free agency wish list for the Denver Broncos in 2025 offseason

Tee Higgins, WR

Tee Higgins embarrassed the Denver Broncos' defense in Week 17, and he is playing on the franchise tag in 2024. With the Cincinnati Bengals having not yet extended Ja'Marr Chase and them being a cheap team overall, Higgins probably signs with a new team in free agency.

He could opt to sign with a team that offers him the most money, but I can't help but wonder if the Denver Broncos would entertain this signing. While Higgins does kind of profile similarly to Courtland Sutton, he is one of the top-15 wide receivers in the NFL and would make life so much easier for Bo Nix.

He's also got multiple 1,000-yard seasons and is still in his mid-20s.

Najee Harris, RB

Having never missed a game, a start, and never having finished a season with fewer than 1,000 rushing yards, you know what to expect from Najee Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers' RB who is set to hit the open market in 2025. Signing Harris to a three-year deal and pairing him up with Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin would give Denver a top-10 RB room.

Harris is a tough runner and is one of the more consistent players in the NFL. And you never know; perhaps Estime could also breakout in 2025. The Broncos need more production in their RB room, and Harris is that guy.

Ernest Jones, ILB

In 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams, Ernest Jones IV amassed 145 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 14 tackles for loss. He has played for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks this year. He's got 129 total tackles and four tackles for loss.

The Denver Broncos need to get more from their inside linebackers, and it will not be an overly great FA class. If you ask me, Ernest Jones is one of the top players at the position set to hit the open market in 2025.

We have seen the current starting inside linebackers in Justin Strnad and Cody Barton have their rough moments recently, and when is the last time this team had a true enforcer at ILB?

Julian Blackmon, S

Julian Blackmon is a very productive safety, and while the Broncos' safety duo of Brandon Jones and PJ Locke III is good, why not try to upgrade over Locke? Blackmon is currently on the Indianapolis Colts, and the Colts could be headed toward a bit of a rebuild.

It may not make sense for them to retain a safety on a multi-year deal. In 2024, Blackmon has accumulated two interceptions, three passes defended, and 81 total tackles. This isn't an urgent need, but the Broncos will have money to spend and every reason to build the best team possible. They have a sense of direction and must get the most out of Bo Nix.

BJ Hill, DT

DJ Jones has been very good for the Denver Broncos this year, but I am of the opinion that the team can look to upgrade from Jones and acquire a defensive tackle with more of a pass rush presence, and BJ Hill of the Cincinnati Bengals is that player. He's played 63 regular season games for the Bengals and has amassed 16 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 53 QB hits.