It's no secret that the Denver Broncos need some more talent on offense. Could they swing a trade for one of these players on bad teams in 2025? This is about as good as we will get with the Denver Broncos in 2024 given their current situation. With a rookie QB and limited talent on offense, them being 9-7 and still in a good spot to make the postseason is this team's ceiling.

The 2025 NFL Offseason could be the most important in the history of the team, as they need to add multiple playmakers on offense to help Bo Nix and the entire unit take a step forward in 2025. Bo Nix is going to be the center of attention for Denver as the season ends.

Could they try to trade for one of these players on bad teams next offseason?

4 players on bad teams the Broncos could trade for in the 2025 offseason

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson will turn just 25 years old next summer and is exactly the type of wide receiver that the Denver Broncos need to finish off this room. Courtland Sutton is approaching 1,000 receiving yards in 2024, and even Marvin Mims Jr has been an effective WR in recent weeks.

There is still a missing piece, and we have already seen multiple reports surface about Wilson potentially being unhappy on the Jets and on the verge of requesting a trade. Being that the Jets are likely approaching a rebuild, they may not want to pay Wilson $25 million per year on an extension. Despite the Jets' awful QB play during his career, he's got at least 1,000 receiving yards in each season.

If the price is right, there is no reason why Denver can't make this move. Garrett Wilson has also never missed a game in his career and is what the Broncos need.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Kind of in the same situation as Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall could be on his way out. The Jets did take Braelon Allen in the 2024 NFL Draft, so the rookie running back could takeover in 2025 as the RB1. Would the Jets really extend Hall as they approach a rebuild? Like Wilson, Hall might benefit them more off the roster and in netting some draft picks rather than being kept on the team.

Breece Hall is a very talented running back that has had the misfortunate of playing behind awful offensive lines during his brief career. Essentially replacing Javonte Williams with Breece Hall in 2025 makes a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos, especially if the cost to acquire Hall is not all that high.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Given that the free agent running back market is not all that great this coming offseason, Denver truly should consider a trade for one. Jonathan Taylor is one of the best pure runners in the NFL and is on a bad Colts team that lost to the New York Giants in Week 17 and are now out of the playoffs. Taylor has played in 66 regular season games and has rushed for nearly 6,000 yards. This is his fifth year in the NFL, so he has averaged 88.4 yards per game, and he is only turning 26.

A true bellcow player at the position, the one concern with Taylor is that he has missed time in four of his five NFL seasons because of injuries. And being that the RB shelf life is lower in the NFL, Taylor could be slowly declining. However, we have seen the Denver Broncos figure something out with their injury recovery and avoidance, so I think this could be a gamble work making.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

This would potentially be the move of the offseason and would depend entirely on how the Dallas Cowboys view themselves. The team lost Dak Prescott to a nasty hamstring injury earlier in the season and are 7-9 through 16 games. They aren't missing a ton of pieces, but they also aren't really close to being a contender.

It could benefit Dallas to hit a huge reset button and start fresh. CeeDee Lamb is objectively a top-5 wide receiver in the NFL at the very least. He's got 6,339 yards through 81 regular season games, averaging 78.3 yards per game.

I mean, do I need to explain why CeeDee Lamb would be a great get for the Broncos? The team does not have a true no. 1 WR, and getting someone like Lamb would also free up guys like Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. Bo Nix has played quite well this year, especially given the lack of high-end talent on offense.

Getting someone like CeeDee Lamb would be the ultimate prize for any NFL team this coming offseason.