Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season had some insane action. Let's power-rank the AFC as we approach Week 18. There are still nine different teams in the AFC that have already clinched a playoff spot or can still clinch one. Seven others have been eliminated, and there are a ton of bad teams in the AFC this year.

In fact, six of the 16 teams in the AFC have double-digit losses, and that number does have a chance to rise to seven if the Indianapolis Colts lose their final game of the 2024 NFL Season. It's certainly a tale of two tiers in the AFC this year.

Let's power rank the conference following Week 17.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Ranking the AFC after a wild Week 17

16. New England Patriots (3-13)

Now holding the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have an encouraging rookie QB in Drake Maye and just about nothing else of note. This team is in a full-scale rebuild and will need to hit a home run next offseason to make life easier for Maye.

15. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

The Tennessee Titans are horrific and could be in play for a major QB move next offseason. I could see this team swinging a trade for Brock Purdy or even overpaying for Sam Darnold. They are 3-13 on the year and onto the 2025 NFL Draft.

14. Cleveland Browns (3-13)

The Cleveland Browns will have Deshaun Watson in the picture in 2025, but I would be shocked if this team did not add another notable passer into the mix for next year. They have to turn the page with the Watson era as soon as possible.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

Trevor Lawrence has been out for weeks now, and big changes could be coming for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but if we are being fair, this team does have a good bit of roster talent and should not be 4-12, but here we are. They come in at no. 13 in our power rankings.

12. New York Jets (4-12)

The New York Jets stink and need to hit the rest button in the worst way. Aaron Rodgers might be done in the NFL, and the Jets could not only cut Rodgers, but they could also look to trade a veteran player or two to help with a rebuild.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)

The Las Vegas Raiders have now won... two games in a row?

Yes, the Las Vegas Raiders have tanked their high draft pick in 2025 and now have four wins on the season. They are one a five 4-12 teams in the NFL as we head toward Week 18.

10. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

A horribly ran team, the Indianapolis Colts had to win in Week 17 to keep their playoff hopes alive and let Drew Lock and the New York Giants carve them up. This franchise is flat-out embarrassing and need to make some major changes.

9. Miami Dolphins (8-8)

Temporarily saving their season in Week 17, the Miami Dolphins need to win in Week 18 and have the Denver Broncos lose. If that is the case, they would make the playoffs as the seventh seed.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

The Cincinnati Bengals have a very good offense and a very bad defense. They would be one-and-done in the playoffs, and are currently the ninth seed in the AFC. Not only do they need to win in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they also need to have the Dolphins and Denver Broncos lose. It's not likely that they make the playoffs.

7. Denver Broncos (9-7)

Losing in an overtime thriller to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Denver Broncos are clinging to life for that final playoff spot in the AFC. Whoever ends up in the seventh seed is playing the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.

6. Houston Texans (9-7)

Coming in at no. 6 in our power rankings, the Houston Texans have taken a step back this year but have won the AFC South and have clinched the fourth seed in the AFC postseason. They do not know their Wild Card opponent at the moment.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

A good-not-great team, the Pittsburgh Steelers are clearly not going to hang with the big boys in the conference, but they aren't a bad team. They're kind of in no man's land with Russell Wilson, but they also may have no choice but to bring him back in 2025.

4. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

Clinching a playoff spot in Week 17, the Los Angeles Chargers will have won double-digit games in their first year of the Jim Harbaugh era. This is a great start and gives them a ton of optimism for the long-term.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)

The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, and we already know that Patrick Mahomes is not playing in their Week 18 game. The Chiefs will probably also rest many other starters for this one. They face the Denver Broncos, a team that can make the postseason with a win over KC.

2. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

The Baltimore Ravens are getting yet another MVP season from Lamar Jackson, and their defense has played well in recent weeks. The Ravens could be hitting their stride as we head into the NFL playoffs. Could this be the year that Jackson and the Ravens make the Super Bowl?

1. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Unquestionably the best team in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills have been the only team to beat the Kansas City Chiefs this year and have also locked-up the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They are guaranteed to play either the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, or Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.

I bet they do not want to see the Bengals, but that doesn't matter; they can't control it. Buffalo takes the top spot in our power rankings.