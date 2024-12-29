Anticipated return of Broncos cornerback ended up being a total disaster

Denver Broncos' cornerback Riley Moss returned to the lineup in Week 17, but he was simply brutalized by the talented wide receivers of the Cincinnati Bengals. Most of us were anticipating the return of Moss into the lineup, who quickly proved to be a competent starting cornerback next to Patrick Surtain II, who, as you can probably guess, held Ja'Marr Chase in check in Week 17.

However, Riley Moss got totally embarrassed in Week 17, and it was unfortunate to watch happen. But just how bad was it? Well, here you go:

Two extremely related stats, both via @NextGenStats:



Patrick Surtain was over Ja'Marr Chase on 43 of 56 coverage snaps (77%). Chase was 3 for 27 on 6 targets when covered by Surtain



Tee Higgins against Riley Moss (25 snaps): 8 targets, 7 catches, 101 yards, 2 scores — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 29, 2024

Riley Moss was horrific in Week 17

This is about as bad as you can get. Riley Moss allowed Joe Burrow to go 7/8 for 101 yards and two touchdowns when matched up against Tee Higgins, the Bengals' other stud wide receiver. Against Higgins, Moss surrendered a 158.3 passer rating, so as good as you can get. It was just bad all around for Moss, who also gave up the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Perhaps Riley Moss' knee was still hurting? Maybe Tee Higgins simply had his number in Week 17. Whatever the reason was, Patrick Surtain II again did his job and again played his tail off, and the normally-reliable Moss just did not.

It didn't feel like the ball ever hit the ground for the Cincinnati Bengals on offense. Joe Burrow again put forth a top-tier performance, and I guess if there is any consolation here, Burrow seems to carve-up every single defense he goes against, so it's not like the Broncos were the first ones. Anyway, this loss was just tough to stomach given everything that happened within the game.

The Bengals let the Broncos hang around, but the Broncos didn't seem to want to win. The team will now turn their attention to the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 18. And this is the last chance the Denver Broncos will have to win a game this year. They simply need to win their 10th game to clinch a playoff spot, and there is still a path for them to make it even if they lose and drop to 9-8.

The last thing this team needs is a three-game losing streak heading into the playoffs, but it could happen. We'll see if defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has something up his sleeve in the final week of the regular season to bring forth some needed production from the Denver Broncos' struggling secondary.

They are onto Kansas City now.