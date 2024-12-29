If nothing else, the Denver Broncos absolutely have their quarterback of the future, as Bo Nix was doing all he could in the team's brutal Week 17 loss. This is just my opinion, but I have no idea how you can watch what the Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals just did in Week 17 and not think that Bo Nix isn't the long-term answer for this team.

In the toughest stretch of the season for this young, up and coming team, they have dropped two games in a row, but the primary blame can be put on the defense. And heck, even the great Sean Payton was coming up short tonight with some of his play calls.

Anyway, the Broncos went up against the best QB in the NFL this year, arguably, in Joe Burrow. Burrow has been on another planet in 2024 and could be the MVP of the NFL, depending on who you ask. The Broncos' defense was doing the team no favors, as the Bengals were moving the ball with ease, but multiple scoring drives kept Denver in the game.

The long touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr traveled 67 yards in the air, which was the longest completed pass in the NFL this year in terms of air yards traveled. And somehow, Nix again found Mims as time was ticking away in the fourth quarter for what turned out to be a game-tying touchdown.

It was miraculous to watch both touchdowns in real-time, as the rookie QB came up clutch for his team in multiple instances in Week 17. It was unfortunate to see other factors like poor coaching and even some awful punting hurt the Broncos. Bo Nix truly did all that he could in this game, and while Denver now drops to 9-7 on the season, they are still in the driver's seat to make the playoffs this year.

They have to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 - a team that may end up resting a ton of their starters. Anyway, the Broncos are playing with house money this year and still have a shot to go 10-7. Many people did not think this team would even half five wins, but here we are.

Bo Nix was the right pick for the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he really has proven in lately. Being able to go toe-to-toe with Joe Burrow was quite something. The Denver Broncos have their QB of the future, period.