Bo Nix officially enters all-time, rare air with his prolific rookie season

I have no idea how to say this any other way, but the Denver Broncos absolutely have their QB of the future with Bo Nix. Give Nix another three touchdowns and add it to his total. On the season, the Broncos' prolific rookie quarterback has 25 touchdowns through the air, four on the ground, and one receiving touchdown.

Nix now has 30 touchdowns total as a rookie, and that is an all-time number. Bo Nix is now third among rookie quarterbacks all-time with this figure. He is only behind Cam Newton with 35 back in 2011 and Justin Herbert with 36 back in 2020.

Bo Nix is having a historic rookie QB season

Bo Nix is tied with none other than Russell Wilson with 30 touchdowns as a rookie. For all the people that were low on Nix coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft, Nix has done just about everything possible to prove them wrong. He's shown a great ability to throw the ball down the field, and he's been excellent as a runner.

His overall physical profile has been a lot better than some though, and this is true with his arm strength as well. In Week 17, Nix threw the long touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr 67 yards in the air, which was the longest air-yards completion by a QB this year. We also saw Nix make a good bit of tight throws that displayed his accuracy, and we also saw his mobility on display as well.

He's turning into the full package at the QB position, and he's doing it with a below-average cast of playmakers on offense. And folks, this is about as good as the Denver Broncos are going to be in 2024. They can hang with some of the big boys in the NFL, but they just do not have quite enough on offense to get it done, and the experience isn't quite there yet.

You have to be extremely encouraged about this historic rookie season, and Nix just needs one more touchdown in Week 18 to pass Russell Wilson and have third place all to himself. Shoot, there were even some Broncos' fans who were not high on Bo Nix and did not think he would turn into anything special.

If nothing else, the Broncos can go into the 2025 NFL Offseason knowing that they have the guy at QB for the long-term. This would allow them to load up on both sides of the ball and begin to make an all-in push that teams do when they find their QB and have him on his rookie deal.