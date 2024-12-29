Denver Broncos second-year wide receiver may have finally hit his stride

The Denver Broncos may have something special brewing with their second-year WR, Marvin Mims Jr. He could finally be hitting his stride in the NFL. When the team trade up to take Mims in the 2023 NFL Draft, this is the type of play that they expected from him. Over the last month or so, Mims has really seen his usage take a huge uptick in the offense.

He is still the team's primary returner, and an elite one at that, but as a player on the offensive side of the ball, Mims has taken a huge leap. In the Denver Broncos' Week 17 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mims caught a Bo Nix touchdown pass that traveled over 60 yards in the air. He also caught one of the best receptions of the season; it was basically a Hail Mary throw from Bo Nix has time was ticking down in the game.

Mims was double covered and still managed to come down with the reception. And now, all of a sudden, Mims looks like a legitimate WR on offense and is finally hitting his stride at the end of his second season. It is important to remember that Mims is still 22 years old, so the development was probably always going to take some time.

Liftoff for Marvin Mims Jr

Since November 17th against the Atlanta Falcons, Marvin Mims Jr has caught 23 receptions for 383 yards and four touchdowns. He has caught three long touchdowns, and he has averaged 63.8 receiving yards per game since then. The Denver Broncos have been looking for another wide receiver to step up, and Marvin Mims has done just that.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason, the Broncos are still probably going to add at least one more notable wide receiver, but with the recent emergence of Mims, it could make life a lot easier for the team on offense. They may be able to turn their attention more toward the RB and TE rooms, which are in desperate need of some major help.

"Marvelous Marvin" has been just that for the Denver Broncos. And even though this team has lost two games in a row, they still have a ton to be optimistic about for the future. The Broncos are playing with house money this year and probably should not even be in a playoff spot, so let's take the wins when we can get them. Marvin Mims Jr may be developing into a huge star before our very eyes.