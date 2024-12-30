Bo Nix fires up Broncos rumor mill after postgame interaction with Tee Higgins

The Denver Broncos will enter the 2025 offseason with one priority above almost every other, regardless of what happens in their win-and-in matchup in Week 18 against the Chiefs. That priority will obviously be to upgrade the "playmaker" department offensively.

At different moments this season, the Broncos have gotten huge contributions from a handful of players within their offense. For a stretch, it was Courtland Sutton. For another stretch (especially lately), it's been Marvin Mims. We've had Devaughn Vele moments. The tight end position has had a couple of big games.

But nothing has been consistent, and that's what the Broncos need for their young quarterback, Bo Nix. One of the top guys potentially available in 2025 free agency is set to be Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and there was an opportunity after Denver's tough overtime loss to the Bengals for perhaps a little early recruiting to happen.

Not to insinuate that is what we saw happen, but Broncos Country couldn't help but get excited seeing a postgame interaction between Bo Nix and Tee Higgins, an interaction in which Nix was deliberately covering his mouth...

Bo Nix chats with potential Broncos 2025 target Tee Higgins after loss to Bengals

There's no telling exactly what Nix said to Higgins in this interaction. It could have been nothing to do with anything regarding Higgins's 2025 free agency or potentially having him join the Broncos next season.

But does Higgins not make exact perfect sense for the Denver Broncos? He's the type of receiver Sean Payton absolutely loves, a receiver with great size and the ability to be a mismatch to every level of the field thanks to his catch radius. He's just 25 years old and won't turn 26 until the middle of January, so he's the type of younger player you would ideally love to invest a big contract in via free agency.

Higgins has played in the Super Bowl already and has been part of a high-octane offense in which he's been the featured player at times as well as a secondary target to Ja'Marr Chase.

The Broncos could filter their offense through Higgins and give Bo Nix a reliable go-to threat in the passing game. Higgins would help make every other player in that Denver receiver room better.

And the Broncos have the flexibility to offer him a massive contract. Higgins is going to command a contract worth somewhere north of $20 million per season in all likelihood, and that's something the Broncos can afford both now and going forward.

They already rank in the top 10 in the NFL in overall available cap space in 2024, even with $35 million in dead cap from the Russell Wilson deal still affecting them. They get Russ's contract completely off the books in 2026, which will give them even more flexibility. Bo Nix is also on a rookie deal for the next four years, and having that flexibility at the QB position is massive in today's NFL.

The Broncos are uniquely positioned as a team replete with cap space, an established young quarterback, a cash-rich ownership group, and plenty more besides that to attract a player like Tee Higgins. Even with his injury issues this season, Higgins has 10 touchdowns in 11 games for the Bengals. The Broncos have managed to keep players on the field thanks to their excellent training staff and the track record over the last two years in the health department should greatly appeal to a player like Higgins.

Not to mention, the Broncos will be getting a brand-new training facility in 2026 and that will be utilized as a huge recruiting tool for incoming free agents going forward.

The need is there from the Broncos' perspective. Higgins would be the clear WR1 in Denver. He could get a bag from the Broncos and a ton of guaranteed cash on a long-term deal. He would get the benefits of Denver's awesome training staff. The new facilities in 2026 will be an obvious draw. The culture in Denver is changing.

It would almost be wild for a player like Higgins to choose anywhere but Denver if he hits free agency in 2025 as expected. And maybe Bo Nix putting the bug in his ear now -- if that's what he did -- will help the Broncos fill their biggest need quickly this coming March.