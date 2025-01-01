Betting odds for Broncos vs. Chiefs in Week 18 are getting out of hand

With the likely scenario that the Kansas City Chiefs play view starters, the betting odds for the Denver Broncos' Week 18 game are just insane. Depending on where you look, the betting spread for this game is like when the best team in the NFL plays the worst team.

The Broncos are set to embark on their third chance to 'win and get in' in Week 18. Their 9-5 record after 14 games set up a scenario where Denver only needed one more win over their final three games to clinch a playoff spot. Well, two losses in a row has been tough to swallow, but the team is set to face a Chiefs' club that should be resting many starters.

The betting odds are rising in the Broncos' favor...

And the line for this game has been as high as -10 for the Denver Broncos, meaning that the team is currently favored to win the game by about 10 points.

Carson Wentz is starting the game for the Chiefs, but beyond that, we really do not know much else at the moment about who the Chiefs will and will not play, but it's been largely reported that KC will 'rest their starters.'

If the Denver Broncos were to lose this game, it'd be one of the worst losses in franchise history, period. The team would likely squander a 91% chance to make the postseason, which were their odds after beating the Indianapolis Colts a few weeks ago.

It's now or never for the Broncos, and the one thing that should give some relief here is that the Broncos have only won one of their nine games this year by fewer than nine points. They beat the New York Jets earlier this year by a point and have won every other game by at least nine.

This team is in the business if blowing their opponents out, so this game could be setting up to be a blowout, hopefully. With a win in Week 18, the Denver Broncos would clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015 and would end a 3,000+ day skid of not playing in a postseason game.

They currently have the second-longest streak in the NFL of not making the postseason, which is horrendous when you think about it.

For what it's worth, though, Las Vegas seems to think that the Denver Broncos will take care of business in Week 18 versus the Kansas City Chiefs and their backup players.