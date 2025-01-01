The Denver Broncos will now embark on the 2025 calendar year, so let's give them five New Year's Resolutions to work on completing. If you can't see just how optimistic the future is in Broncos Country, I can't help you. The team is on the right track, and it's worth noting that even though they have lost two games in a row, they still control their own destiny to make the playoffs.

With a win on Sunday against the Chiefs being likely, the Broncos could clinch a 10-win season and their first playoff trip since 2015. But the work does not stop there, as Denver will have to tick-up the aggression to try and put the best possible team on the field to maximize their window with Bo Nix.

We whipped up five New Year's Resolutions for the Denver Broncos in 2025. Let's talk about them here.

5 major New Year's Resolutions for the Denver Broncos in 2025

No. 1: Actually make the playoffs

This is the most obvious goal of the 2025 calendar yar for the Denver Broncos, as they have not made the postseason since 2015. They can simply clinch this coming Sunday in Week 18 with a win or tie. They could also clinch if the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins both lose.

However they get int, the Broncos have to capitalize on controlling their own destiny to make the postseason. This would be a huge shift in the right direction for the franchise.

No. 2: Find a stud running back

There were rumors here and there that the Broncos were very interested in signing Josh Jacobs last offseason, and given the track record of RB investment from Sean Payton and George Paton, this coming offseason could see the Broncos making a major move at the position. However that may look doesn't really matter; the Broncos simply need to find a stud RB1 to help drive the offense forward.

The Broncos could swing a trade, sign someone, or take a rookie RB in the 2025 NFL Draft.

No. 3: Find a legitimate, play-making tight end

The team may have the worst overall TE room in the NFL. Adam Trautman is a fine blocking tight end and will catch a pass here and there, but the Broncos do not have a legitimate receiving tight end. Fortunately, the 2025 NFL Draft is very deep at TE, with guys like Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren highlighting the class. The Broncos could target a top TE prospect in the NFL Draft and maybe even try to sign a capable veteran as well.

In 2025, it would not shock me if the TE room looked something like: Loveland or Warren / Trautman / Free Agent Signing

The room needs a makeover in the worst way.

No. 4: Extend Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto

Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto are both under contract only through the 2025 NFL Season. And both players have been two of the team's best players in the 2024 NFL Season. Simply put, the Broncos need to extend Allen and Bonitto. Allen signed a three-year deal and should be extended for another two years after 2025.

Another two-year extension that takes him through the 2027 NFL Season would make sense to me. As for Nik Bonitto, a four or five-year deal making him one of the highest-paid pass rushers in the NFL is probably what we're looking at for the stud rusher.

Denver needs to get these extensions done as soon as possible.

No. 5: Work to keep key assistant coaches for at least another year

The Denver Broncos have been good enough that some of their assistant coaches could get looks for promotions on other teams. Denver needs to ensure that some of them remain with the team, specifically QBs coach Davis Webb, defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard, and offensive line coach Zach Strief.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph may also get some head coaching interviews. This is something that routinely happens in the NFL; good teams see some of their top assistants leave for other roles. The Broncos won't be able to avoid that if they continue this upward trend, but it may be a year too early for some of these coaches to get promotions, but no matter what, Denver needs to make sure some of their top coaches remain with the team for another year.

Money talks, so maybe that's what it takes.