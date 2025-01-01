Most of the attention has been focused on Denver potentially upgrading playmakers on offense, but they should look at these three positions as well. It would be an utter failure in my opinion if the Broncos did not upgrade the tight end and running back rooms at least. They could also stand to add another WR.

And I would not be shocked to see them do some digging at defensive tackle given DJ Jones is a free agent. However, there are some other positions that have kind of flown under the radar amongst the debate within the fanbase.

These three positions could be upgrades for the Broncos next year.

3 hidden positions the Denver Broncos should try and upgrade in 2025

Center

This is definitely a trend across the entire Denver Broncos' offensive line, but the team is much better at pass blocking than they are at run blocking. The issue there could be personnel, as the team does not have a viable RB1 on the roster. However, while center Luke Wattenberg has been very good in pass blocking this year, he's not been great as a run blocker.

And seeing as the Broncos have their four other starters along the offensive line on long-term deals, I do believe there is an opening to improve the center position if the price is right and if it's not too expensive. Perhaps there could be a veteran release at the position? If that is the case, and Denver doesn't have to pay a ton for a temporary upgrade, they should pursue it.

Luke Wattenberg is still fine, but an improvement could be had.

Safety

The Denver Broncos could stand to upgrade at safety. Brandon Jones has been very, very good this year, but PJ Locke III has allowed a 125.8 passer rating in coverage this year and does not bring a ton of ball-hawking ability. Again, like center, if the price is right, the Broncos should try to upgrade.

The free agency safety market could again be deep, and while the Broncos do have bigger fish to fry, safety could be a need if the right player can be had for the right price. This is honestly the same exact argument as the center position, and if the Broncos do plan on putting the best behind behind Bo Nix, they should explore every avenue to do that.

Inside Linebacker

In 2024, Cody Barton has allowed a 98.6 passer rating when in coverage. Justin Strnad has allowed an 86.1 rating when in coverage, and Alex Singleton allowed a 103.1 rating in three games this year. The unit has had its share of "average" players for years now, and while the original starting duo of Barton and Singleton was fine, this is a position that the Denver Broncos absolutely need to look at.

To me, they need to find an enforcer in the middle of their defense, one of those do-it-all ILBs that they haven't had for quite some time. They could explore the free agency market and could even draft one as well. It does feel like besides Josey Jewell, they have pursued Band-Aid solutions at the position, and a stud ILB could be what this defense is missing.