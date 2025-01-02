Zach Allen tragically robbed of Pro Bowl honor after superb 2024 season

Zach Allen has been one of the best defensive players in football this year, period. But somehow, we was robbed of a Pro Bowl nod. For years now, there has been s omething seriously wrong with the way the NFL conducts their Pro Bowl voting. In many instances, players do not earn a Pro Bowl nod but get a first-team All-Pro.

And that just does not make sense. If you ask me and others, the Pro Bowl is a massive popularity contest, and while the Denver Broncos did land three Pro Bowl starters, perhaps the most deserving player, defensive end Zach Allen, was not named a starter.

Zach Allen gets snubbed big-time

Yes, that Zach Allen who leads the entire NFL in QB hits. Here are the Pro Bowl starting rosters:

Here are the 2025 Pro Bowl Games rosters, led by nine #Ravens, seven #Lions and six #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/4tAzTfZTEM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2025

And to make matters even worse, check out the "honor" that Zach Allen was given thus far for his insane 2024 campaign:

#Broncos alternates:



First: RG Quinn Meinerz and LS Mitchell Fraboni

Third: LT Garett Bolles and K Wil Lutz

Fourth: QB Bo Nix, DL Zach Allen, FB Mike Burton

Fifth: S Brandon Jones https://t.co/LU2CEC9pCT — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) January 2, 2025

A fourth alternate? Are they serious? This is hysterically wrong. Zach Allen has been a top-5 defensive player in football this season and should be someone who gets a ton of votes for the Defensive Player of the Year, but I guess since he isn't quite a household name yet, the popularity isn't there.

It's ridiculous no matter how you slice it. The starting Pro Bowl defensive ends are Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, and Trey Hendrickson. Zach Allen has more sacks and QB hits than Crosby. Allen has more total tackles and QB hits than Trey Hendrickson, and Allen also has more tackles and QB hits than Myles Garrett.

I guess at the end of the day, this isn't a total shock, as Pro Bowl voting has been flawed, and the Denver Broncos did land Patrick Surtain II, Nik Bonitto, and Marvin Mims Jr as starters, so that's pretty cool. Furthermore, Surtain seems to be in line to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, and Nik Bonitto has also gotten a ton of attention for that as well.

And not only has Mims again been a huge threat as a return specialist, but he's really come on as a wide receiver over the last six weeks. Overall, the Denver Broncos did get some attention with the Pro Bowl, and it would not shock me to see Zach Allen earn an All-Pro nod, but it is kind of goofy that he was not named a Pro Bowl starter, as there may not be three better defensive ends in all of football this year.