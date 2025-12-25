3 Denver Broncos who can breakout against the Chiefs on Christmas night

With the playoffs right on the horizon for the Broncos, they need to pick up a major win this week against the Chiefs. Considering the current state of that team, the Broncos have no excuse not to pick up a win and move their divisional magic number to just one to clinch. Possibly unfortunately for Denver, the Broncos are being displayed on primetime this week on Christmas night.

In an ironic twist, the Broncos are getting less and less national attention and primetime media as the franchise revives itself from its decade of doom and despair. The Broncos have dominated teams in primetime this year, going undefeated on the national stage. That can easily change this week if the team isn't prepared for the Kansas City Chiefs.

While they might be down to a third-string quarterback, the Broncos cannot take this team too lightly. Chris Oladokun is still an athletic quarterback who can make plays, and surely would be able to take advantage of a relaxed and unsuspecting Broncos defense. To avoid an embarrassing, and possibly season-derailing loss, on the merriest night of the year, these three Broncos need to break out on primetime.

These three Broncos have a great chance for a national breakout this week against the Chiefs

3. John Franklin-Myers

Arguably, no Broncos defender is under more pressure over these next two weeks than JFM, but for different reasons than you might expect. He is the only major Broncos impending free agent yet to be extended, and he could be ending his Broncos career over the next few weeks. He is playing to showcase for 31 other NFL GMs, and could earn himself millions if he shows out against the Chiefs.

2. Troy Franklin

Troy Franklin has cemented himself as a legitimate receiving option for the Broncos and is quickly becoming a more concrete part of their long-term plans. Franklin has 151 yards over his past two games, setting himself up for a primetime breakout this week. Franklin could find himself finishing with roughly 800 yards and over six scores when it is all said and done, which would be a legitimate breakout season.

1. RJ Harvey

RJ Harvey had what was easily the best day of his professional career on Sunday against the Jaguars, but it fell on deaf ears as the team lost easily. The rookie turned in 121 scrimmage yards and yet another score, his 11th of the season, and cemented himself as the Broncos' top running back heading into the playoffs and the off-season. If Harvey can dominate again against the Chiefs this week, he could quickly gain a lot of national attention for his game.