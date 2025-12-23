Broncos thankfully get back on track in Week 17 bold predictions on Christmas

The Denver Broncos play on Christmas and have a great chance to get back on track after getting embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. It's probably great that Denver is taking the field in a couple of days, as they can get the Week 16 bad taste out of their mouth.

The Kansas City Chiefs also have nothing to play for - sure, there are players on the roster fighting for jobs, but the Chiefs are 6-9 on the season and are certainly just hoping for a higher draft pick. Kansas City is also going to be without quite a few familiar faces.

As we have done all year, let's make some bold predictions for the Broncos' next game.

Denver Broncos bold predictions for Christmas Day showdown against Chiefs

Bo Nix completes at least 75% of his passes

Bo Nix has completed at least 70% of his passes in a game this year two times, and the most recent time was Nix going 31/38 for an 81.6% completion percentage against the Las Vegas Raiders. With the Chiefs dealing with some injuries on the defensive side of the ball and their Week 16 opponent, Cam Ward, completing 75% of his passes against them this past week, Bo Nix is going to do the same in Week 17.

RJ Harvey rushes for at least 100 yards and has at least 50 receiving yards

RJ Harvey has had 100 scrimmage yards or more in two of his last three games and had a career-high 121 yards against a very stingy Jacksonville Jaguars' defense in Week 16. Harvey is clearly hitting his stride and is really making steps as a runner. We all know that he can do some damage out of the backfield, and I believe we see another career-best yardage game from the rookie. RJ Harvey will run for 100 yards for the first time in his NFL career and will have at least 50 receiving yards in a stellar performance.

Broncos win by at least 17 points

The Denver Broncos are going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs by at least 17 points in Week 17. The Chiefs are likely going to be starting third-string QB Chris Oladokun, and this team did just get blown out by the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. While I would understand fan concerns of a potential 'trap game,' Denver is way more likely to rebound in a big way and take care of business. It's clear that the Broncos understand how badly they were bullied by the Jacksonville Jaguars - they will respond accordingly, and they'll win by at least 17 points.