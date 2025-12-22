Broncos still in a great spot in updated AFC Playoff Picture after Week 16

The Denver Broncos were able to lose a game and still be in good shape, so let's hope that this Week 16 loss was just that - the loss they could afford and move on from. The Broncos are in Kansas City in Week 17 and play the Chiefs on Christmas.

The Broncos could win that game and sit back, relax, and perhaps watch the AFC West division get clinched if the Los Angeles Chargers were to lose against the Houston Texans, which is possible. Now that Week 16 is behind us with the seven AFC playoff teams, we can take a look at the postseason picture.

Let's do that here.

Here is how the AFC Playoff Picture currently looks after Week 16

(1) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are still the no. 1 seed in the AFC due to a tiebreaker with the New England Patriots. Both New England and Denver are 12-3 on the season, as the Patriots got back on track with a primetime win over the Baltimore Ravens. Denver can win out and secure the no. 1 seed no matter what else happens.

(2) New England Patriots

The only way the Patriots can get the top seed in the AFC is if they finish with a better regular season record than the Denver Broncos. New England is an excellent team, but Denver might have the edge here. The no. 2 seed still hosts at least one playoff game, so the Patriots are in a great spot as well.

(3) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are for real and just totally walloped the Denver Broncos in Week 16. Jacksonville won by 14 points and maybe gave Denver a piece of humble pie that they needed to get back on track. The Jaguars are seeing QB Trevor Lawrence heat up - he threw for nearly 300 yards against a good Broncos' secondary. This team is for real.

(4) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers win the AFC North with just one more win themselves or one more Baltimore Ravens' loss. The Steelers have again clinched a winning season and seem to be hitting their stride, but this team is still relatively average and is probably the worst of the seven playoff teams.

(5) Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers can win out and capture the AFC West title - both LA and Denver actually control their own destiny for the division, and that's because the Chargers and Broncos play each other in Week 18 and because LA beat Denver earlier this year.

(6) Buffalo Bills

Another team still alive in the division, the Buffalo Bills got by the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 and are 11-4. Buffalo has some defensive concerns, but they are still plenty good enough to win multiple postseason games.

(7) Houston Texans

The Houston Texans might be the most dangerous no. 7 seed the NFL playoffs have ever seen. While the Las Vegas Raiders gave them a scare in Week 16, a win is a win. Houston moves to 10-5 after a brutal 0-3 start.