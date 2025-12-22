Predicting the Broncos' final two regular season games after bad Week 16 loss

The Denver Broncos have two regular season games left and still control their own destiny for the top seed in the AFC and in the AFC West. All Denver has to do is win their final two games, and both the division and top seed are theirs, officially.

This has still been a great season despite that brutal Week 16 loss. Denver won 11 games in a row and were going to lose at some point. Fortunately, Denver gave themselves enough of a cushion, as they were able to afford a loss and still be in good shape.

Well, it's a quick turnaround until the team's next game, as they are facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas. Let's predict the team's final two games before the playoffs.

Predicting the final two regular season games for the Denver Broncos

Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs (Christmas)

The Denver Broncos, fortunately, get to play a Kansas City Chiefs team in Week 17 that really does not have anything to play for. The team is now 6-9 on the season and have been eliminated from the playoffs for over a week now. The Chiefs also saw backup QB Gardner Minshew go down with a torn left ACL, the same exact injury that Patrick Mahomes suffered in Week 15.

Kansas City will likely start third-string QB Chris Oladokun. Denver is going to be angry coming off of this brutal loss and will hopefully get to tee off on a team that has surely already clocked out here in the 2025 NFL Season. Denver wins.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-10 (13-3)

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

This could be the biggest divisional game for the Denver Broncos in quite some time, as the no. 1 seed in the AFC might be on the line in Week 18. Luckily, the Los Angeles Chargers come to town, and earlier in the season, LA needed a walk-off field goal to beat the Broncos. Denver would likely be favored in this game by a couple of points, and a huge advantage that this team has over the Chargers is the pass-rush going up against LA's poor offensive line.

The Broncos will have to continue getting at Justin Herbert all game long and forcing him into some poor decisions. At the end of the day, though, this divisional game is likely going to be very close, as you rarely ever see a team truly bury the Chargers.

I truly believe the Broncos can take care of business here at home - they have done that more times than not and have risen to the occasion many times this year. With everything at stake, Denver seals the deal.

Prediction: Broncos win 23-21 (14-3)