Latest Pat Bryant injury update is great news for Broncos rookie receiver

Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant suffered a scary injury late in the team's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the latest news is good news.

Bryant was taken off the field on a stretcher, and promptly moved to a hospital via ambulance out of the stadium. He took a really hard hit as the Broncos were trying to move the ball down the field in desperation time with a little less than two minutes left in the game.

According to multiple reports, Bryant was diagnosed with a concussion at the hospital, but all other tests thankfully came back negative.

Broncos rookie Pat Bryant has concussion, released from hospital after scary injury scene

Pat Bryant has been released from the hospital and has been diagnosed with only a concussion, per multiple reports #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/NxXIkcDhHW — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) December 22, 2025

Bryant missed the Broncos' win against the Packers due to a hamstring injury, and is now almost certainly going to miss the team's game on Christmas against the Kansas City Chiefs due to the concussion. He had eight targets against the Jaguars on Sunday (2nd-most on the team) and five catches for 42 yards.

Bryant has really done a great job acclimating himself this season into Sean Payton's offense, proving himself as a blocker doing the dirty work and then seeing a significant uptick in targets as the year has gone along.

The Broncos will want to have him available for the entire postseason run, but regardless of what the team wants, Bryant is now going to be in the NFL concussion protocol and being evaluated by third-party doctors. We've seen players like CJ Stroud miss a handful of games this season due to a concussion (which he suffered against the Broncos), and sometimes, guys miss just one game.

At this point, it's impossible to know any sort of timeline, but after Bryant was taken off the field in a stretcher and left the stadium via ambulance, everyone in Broncos Country is going to be grateful that he has movement in his extremities and is expected to be okay.

While Bryant recovers, the Broncos will continue to lean on the combination of Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin at receiver. We've also seen Marvin Mims getting more involved lately, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey had a strong game last week in Bryant's absence.

Maybe this could also force the Broncos to get more out of Evan Engram, who continues to be impressive when the ball is put in his area code. Getting him going down the stretch this season could be crucial for the team's playoff success.

Everyone in Broncos Country is hoping for a speedy recovery for Bryant, and that he's back out there doing what he loves as soon as possible.