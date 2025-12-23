Broncos receiver finishing sophomore season strong after road bumps

When the Broncos selected Troy Franklin in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, much was made of the time that he and quarterback Bo Nix spent together at Oregon. For as strong a rookie season as Nix had, Franklin's was anything but. Entering this season, he had arguably as much on the line as any other Bronco on the roster.

Since the season began, Franklin has been one of the more consistent Broncos on the offensive side of the ball. He's turning in an incredibly strong sophomore season and appears to be a true piece for the Broncos to continue to build around. His connection with Nix has only continued to grow throughout the season, and it is displayed in Franklin's production.

Overall, he's turning in the kind of season that a legitimate second receiving option puts forward. At just 22, Franklin is on pace for roughly 800 yards on 70 receptions, two marks that are absurd jumps from his 2024 production. After entering the season somewhat close to the roster bubble, Franklin is now a legitimate piece for a Broncos team that appears to be here to stay.

Troy Franklin's sophomore ascension is finishing strong in December

Franklin had been incredibly hit or miss for the Broncos early on, but is finally starting to settle into a legitimate groove. After throwing up eight catches for 89 yards against the Colts in Week 2, he hauled in just two catches for eight yards against the Colts in Week 3. Even when he brought in 89 receiving yards and a pair of scores against the Cowboys, he followed it up with just 27 receiving yards against the Texans the following week.

However, Franklin is finally stringing strong performances together and is fresh off two great performances in Denver. Over his last two games, Troy Franklin has brought in 151 receiving yards on 11 catches and two scores. Considering the quality of Denver's opponents in Green Bay and Jacksonville, these are also incredibly clutch performances in playoff-lite games.

When the Broncos' decision makers sit down at the round table this spring to figure out how to add to their offense, Franklin is going to make some conversations around adding a receiver incredibly difficult. He has at least three games remaining to show the Broncos just how dynamic he can be and ensure his name is highlighted in their 2026 plans. At just 22, he is just getting started in the NFL.