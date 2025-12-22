Key Broncos' rookie shows out in a big way despite massive Week 16 loss

The Denver Broncos could not win their 12th game in a row and lost by two touchdowns to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that is obviously very good. Denver now drops to 12-3 on the season but are still in first place in the AFC and in the AFC West.

And with two more wins, getting to 14-3, Denver would win the AFC West and would clinch the first overall seed in the playoffs. The Broncos still control their own destiny, so if there was ever a loss that they could have 'afforded,' it was this one.

Denver is now heading to Kansas City for a huge game on Christmas against the 6-9 Chiefs, a team now down to their third-string QB, but the Broncos are bringing in a young, efficient offense that just saw a key rookie playmaker have his best game of the season.

RJ Harvey played his tail off for the Denver Broncos and had over 100 yards from scrimmage in Week 16

RJ Harvey, frankly, played his tail off for the Denver Broncos in Week 16. He had seven carries for 50 yards and a touchdown, including a long rushing score where he broke multiple tackles and had incredible contact balance. Harvey also caught four passes for 71 yards.

On just 11 touches, the rookie from UCF had a whopping 121 yards and one touchdown, averaging over 10 yards per touch. We are seeing Harvey hit his stride very quickly, and his being able to come on like this in recent weeks has really made the blow of losing JK Dobbins a bit less.

Harvey will have to keep this up in the final two weeks of the 2025 NFL Season, as it is very likely that Week 18 could be for the AFC West and for the no. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. Denver is still 12-3 and are getting a rather solid return from their rookie class this year.

RJ Harvey began the year as more of a rotational piece, but with Dobbins having been out for about six weeks now, Harvey has been thrust into the spotlight on offense, and we are beginning to see that payoff, as he had a great performance for Denver.

The Broncos finish up in Kansas City in Week 17 and are back home to host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 before the playoffs begin.