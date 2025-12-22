Broncos need key former player more than ever after horrific Week 16 loss

The Denver Broncos got absolutely worked by Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16, and it might have been the most brutal home loss this team has had since the start of the Bo Nix era in 2024.

One huge factor in the secondary in Week 16 was Brandon Jones not being out there. Jones hurt his pectoral in Week 15 and is likely going to miss multiple weeks. Jones has been an underrated player for the Broncos signing back in the 2024 NFL Season. In his place, PJ Locke III was in the lineup.

But it became clear very quickly that Locke was just flat-out overwhelmed and out of place many times in Week 16. He allowed a touchdown reception and was the closest defender on many chunk plays by Trevor Lawrence and the passing attack. It is more urgent than ever that the Denver Broncos bring an old friend back.

The Denver Broncos have to sign Justin Simmons NOW

Trevor Lawrence threw for 279 yards and had three touchdowns. The secondary for the Broncos did not have an answer all evening. Sure, the Jaguars' offense was heating up at the right time, but this unit was not nearly as talented as Denver's secondary was.

Justin Simmons should be in the facility tomorrow if you ask me, as he would immediately be an upgrade over PJ Locke III. Simmons has been on the free agency market all year and was on the Atlanta Falcons for the 2024 NFL Season. Denver beat Atlanta last year. The Broncos cut ties with Simmons after 2023.

Back in 2023, the Broncos' great safety had three interceptions, seven passes defended, and 70 total tackles. He was named to a Pro Bowl and the second-team All-Pro squad. Simmons has well over 100 regular season games under his belt and 32 career interceptions.

If the Denver Broncos hope to get this defense back on track, they would sign Justin Simmons tonight, but that is just one man's opinion. This is especially true if Brandon Jones is going to miss multiple weeks. Denver now has a couple of must-win games ahead and are again playing on Christmas Day in front of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos are still in the top spot in the AFC and AFC West, but it feels like things have just gotten a lot closer and more tense. Justin Simmons could help out big-time.