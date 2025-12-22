Broncos' defense has turned into a liability after another poor showing

It's hard to see just how bad the Denver Broncos' defense has been these last two weeks, but it's been bad. Vance Joseph's unit has not had a good time on the field in Weeks 15 and 16, allowing a combined 60 points to the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Denver at least won in Week 15, but Week 16's defensive performance may have been their worst of the season. Whether it was leaving guys wide open in the secondary, not covering the flat, or being downright awful in the red zone, Denver's defense is regressing big-time.

Unless this changes quickly, the Denver Broncos are going to go one-and-done in the playoffs and might not even win the AFC West at this rate, as the Los Angeles Chargers took care of business and beat the Dallas Cowboys.

Denver's defense has to get back on track, as another bad performance has fans concerned

The Packers and Jaguars had their way with the Denver Broncos at times. In the first half of the Packers' game, Jordan Love was throwing the ball all over the field and had over 200 yards passing. In the Jaguars' game, it felt like Trevor Lawrence was doing whatever he wanted.

And the Broncos' secondary losing Brandon Jones had a massive impact in Week 16, as PJ Locke was constantly out of position and did give up a touchdown reception. All of a sudden, Denver's defense is just closer to a liability than an asset at this point, so something has to change.

Fortunately, the Broncos have a short week but get to go into Kansas City to face a third-string QB and a team in the Chiefs who have probably mailed it all in at this point. The defense does need a 'get right' game, as they could be playing for the AFC West title and the first overall seed in the AFC when Week 18 rolls around,

Denver's defense just did not have a good homestand at all, and it was largely thanks to Bo Nix playing the best football of his life in Week 15 that they beat the Green Bay Packers. Can the Broncos' defense figure it out?