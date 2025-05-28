The Denver Broncos could see at least three of their position groups ascend to the top of the NFL hierarchy in the 2025 NFL Season.

George Paton and Sean Payton have done an outstanding job with this roster over the past couple of offseasons, as the Denver Broncos are ready to burst out and put the entire NFL on notice. And if they take that next step, many of their players and positions will be getting the attention the deserve.

In fact, at least three of the team's position groups could become the NFL's best in the 2025 season.

3 Broncos position groups that could be NFL's best in the 2025 season

Safety

Broncos safety Brandon Jones was elite in 2024 despite playing next to PJ Locke III, who was a liability, but with Talanoa Hufanga in the picture, Jones and the new addition could form the NFL's best safety tandem.

The two players have different but complementary skillsets, as Hufanga is better closer to the line of scrimmage, and Jones is better on the backend and in coverage. These two could co-exist perfectly and bring out the best in one another.

Defensive Line

The Broncos defense led the NFL in sacks in 2024 and was one of the best in the NFL. The starting defensive front is projected to stay (mostly) the same for 2025, as Dre Greenlaw is now in the picture, but all of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper are still here.

The DL could be the league's best and leave no doubt. It did feel like, especially later in the season, the Broncos DL softened up a bit in the middle, but that could be prevented in 2025.

Offensive Line

The Denver Broncos offensive like was arguably the best in the NFL in the 2024 season, ranking first in both pass and run blocking, according to ESPN. Some would say that Denver does have the top OL, but the unit could unquestionably become the best in 2025, as the starting five from 2024 should all return for 2025, so the chemistry is going to be that much better.

It's also a good thing to have zero turnover at positions of strength, and there truly was not a feasible way for Denver to upgrade their OL this offseason. The Broncos offensive line may also see their jobs get a bit easier if Bo Nix and the passing game take that next step as well.