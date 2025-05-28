Premier Broncos free agent addition dubbed as a bounce-back candidate

The Denver Broncos did sign a couple of injury-prone players in free agency, but can one of them have a bounce-back season in 2025?

All of Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga come with injury concerns, so the Broncos are making a big gamble with all three. However, with how healthy the team has been in the Sean Payton era, there is reason to believe that the staff is confident that each player can put their injury concerns behind them.

If the three players hit their strides and play at their best for the Broncos, this team is going to vault into legitimate Super Bowl contention, as all three were signed to fill the few weaknesses that Denver had coming into the 2025 NFL Offseason.

Well, one of them was just dubbed as a bounce-back candidate in the 2025 NFL Season.

Can Talanoa Hufanga bounce-back in 2025 with the Denver Broncos?

Dalton Wasserman of PFF dubbed Broncos new safety Talanoa Hufanga as a bounce-back candidate in the 2025 NFL Season:

"Hufanga was limited to just seven games last season due to injury and posted a career-low 57.8 PFF grade. If fully healthy, he appears to have landed in an ideal spot with Denver. Hufanga is most comfortable operating around the box as a traditional strong safety, while his new teammate, Brandon Jones, is one of the league’s top pure free safeties. Jones’ 89.8 coverage grade ranked third among qualified safeties in 2024. Together, they have the potential to form one of the NFL’s best safety duos." Dalton Wasserman

This is pretty much how it's going to go with Hufanga and Brandon Jones, as the two safeties have different but complementary skillsets. The former and All-Pro will be deployed closer to the line of scrimmage at times and is quite the physical player. Both Hufanga and Greenlaw bring this key element to the defense.

And it's actually insane to think about just how good Brandon Jones can be in 2024, as he was elite playing alongside PJ Locke III, who was simply not good for the Broncos last year. A safety duo of Hufanga and Jones can easily finish the 2025 NFL Season as the very best in the NFL, perhaps being the primary contributors, next to Patrick Surtain II, to the NFL's best secondary.

If the Broncos end up being an elite pass defense, the pass rush is going to feast, and the inside linebackers are going to also have prolific years as well.