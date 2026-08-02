3 Broncos players quickly stacking days early on at training camp

The Denver Broncos have only been back at practice for a few days, but a number of players are already starting to stack strong performances.

The typical storylines at the start of training camp involve the defense shutting down the offense, but that hasn't really been the case. While the Broncos' defense has tightened up, the offense has looked like it's reached new levels in 2026, which is huge news as the Broncos pursue their 4th Super Bowl win in franchise history.

When it comes to "stacking days" at training camp, there is arguably nothing more important. Having one standout practice is not nearly as important as standing out every day, or even most days. There are a trio of players who have to be talked about, because their names are popping up every day of practice at this point.

3 Broncos players already stacking days at training camp in 2026

1. Sam Ehlinger, QB

Not that Sam Ehlinger has been the #1 standout of Denver Broncos training camp so far, but one of the big developments being followed this offseason is the battle for the backup quarterback job between both Ehlinger and Jarrett Stidham.

Stidham obviously started the AFC Championship Game for the Broncos after Bo Nix went down with injury, but Ehlinger has grown in his ability to operate the offense, and was apparently leading the 2nd-team offense ahead of Stidham at Saturday's practice.

Dating back to OTAs and minicamp, Ehlinger was standing out to those attending Broncos practice, so as training camp rolls along, we'll see just how serious the Broncos are about potentially making Stidham's job up for grabs.

Sean Payton said that nobody should "make anything" of the way reps were divided between the two at Saturday's practice, but it feels like a noteworthy change.

If Ehlinger is able to take the backup QB job, then Stidham's spot on the roster would seem to come into question. He's currently set to count $8 million against the salary cap, and Ehlinger just $2 million. If Ehlinger is closing the gap significantly, the Broncos might have some important financial decisions to make.

2. Marvin Mims Jr., WR

Another day of Broncos practice, another mention from head coach Sean Payton saying that Marvin Mims needs more touches.

"I’ve said this before about [WR Marvin] Mims [Jr.]. You’ve kind of seen it every time. I always feel like (they need) more touches."



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

Payton was specifically referring to what he wants or needs to see from skill players competing for spots and snaps within the offense. And according to Payton, the answer is more touches.

The Broncos have been getting Mims those touches early on in training camp, and this has been the prevailing sentiment:

Marvin Mims keeps getting open and keeps making plays. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 1, 2026

If Mims is getting open consistently and making plays consistently, it's going to translate to him getting a new contract from the team. The talk all offseason has been about Mims's eventual departure being a foregone conclusion because of the arrival of Jaylen Waddle and the continued development of players like Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant.

But Mims is not to be forgotten.

He once again made multiple huge plays for the offense at the second official day of camp, and if he can keep stacking days, it's going to add a bunch of zeroes to his bank account.

3. Pat Bryant, WR

Even dating back to the very first day of the acclimation period practices (July 29) for the Broncos, second-year receiver Pat Bryant is standing out pretty much every single day.

Dating back to mandatory minicamp, head coach Sean Payton has noted that Bryant has more of the feel of an experienced veteran than a second-year player:

"He’s a quick study. He gets it real fast. I think one of his great skill sets is his run after the catch because his feet stay on the ground when he catches it. He has strong hands in traffic. He’s having a good stretch here. He’s healthy. Certainly in Year 2, he knows exactly what to do. There’s a confidence about him, a maturity. You wouldn’t feel like he was a second-year player if you didn’t know it.”



- Sean Payton (in June, via Broncos PR)

Bo Nix with another highlight early in 11-on-11. Rolling right, off-kilter, in-stride bomb to Pat Bryant for a TD.



Nix turned around and barked in excitement at players/coaches watching on sideline — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 1, 2026

Bryant has made big plays every day of practice, including a long touchdown (40-plus yards) from Bo Nix on Saturday.

When the pads come on, it's going to be extremely interesting to see which receivers are working the most with the top offense when they go to 3WR sets. Bryant was sniping a lot of snaps from Troy Franklin in the second half of last season, but the Broncos have so much depth at that position right now.

Bryant has proven himself to be a trustworthy target to all levels of the field early at training camp, and is building some serious momentum going into his second season.