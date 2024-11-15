3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 11 against the Falcons
The Denver Broncos host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's make three bold predictions for the game. Now with just three games remaining before their bye, the Denver Broncos have to buckle down and get serious.
This team really had a win taken from them. Yes, I know the Chiefs made one more play, but it does feel like they stole the win. Now at 5-5, the Broncos are just barely holding onto the final Wild Card spot in the AFC, and being able to rip off these next three wins would be huge.
Well, winning three in a row can't happen unless they get the first in Week 11 versus the Falcons. And we've got three bold predictions for the team in Week 11.
The Broncos sack Kirk Cousins 5 times
Over the last four games, Kirk Cousins has been sacked a total of 10 times. This stretch would put Cousins on pace to be sacked 43 times in a 17-game season. Fortunately, the Denver Broncos have the best pass rush in the NFL, and with Cousins' recent high sack numbers, this is shaping up to be a huge game for the pass rush.
Denver will sack Kirk Cousins five times. They have four formidable pass rushers in Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto.
Bo Nix throws for 4 touchdowns
The Falcons have given up 17 touchdown passes, which is tied for the sixth-most in the NFL. They also give up an opposing passer rating of 96.4, which is the 11th-highest in the NFL. The Falcons passing defense is just not good, and it does feature former Broncos safety Justin Simmons, and another top-10 safety in Jessie Bates III, so they definitely have some dudes back there.
But for whatever reason, it's just not come together, and with how consistent and efficient Bo Nix has been recently, this could be another huge game for the rookie through the air. In fact, he's going to throw four touchdown passes, which would be a career-high for him. I can feel a huge game through the air for Bo Nix.
The Broncos beat the Falcons by at least 17 points
You know what; the Denver Broncos are going to come into this game angry. They had Week 10 wrapped up, essentially, and a shocking blocked field goal snatched this victory away from the Broncos. I can't imagine how tough it was to witness that on the Broncos sidelines.
Denver knows that they are effectively a game behind now, and with two of their next three contests at home before the bye, the hope is that the Broncos can win all three, and this is the toughest team over the next few weeks.
But Denver has blown out opponents this season. They've blown out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints. They can absolutely blow out the Atlanta Falcons, and they will in Week 11. They'll win by at least 17 points and command the game from the first snap.