Former Broncos QB Drew Lock may actually start games in 2024
Former Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock is the backup with the New York Giants, and he could see some action down the stretch. After what's happened this year with the Giants and QB Daniel Jones, it's likely that Jones gets sent to the bench in what could be the last time we see him in a Giants uniform:
""I would guess that we don't see Daniel Jones play another down for the Giants. That would be my guess right now," Schefter said on Tuesday.- Adam Schefter / Bleacher Report
"Because Brian Daboll's tone yesterday was different than it was in other weeks. It was always, 'Daniel Jones is our starter, Daniel Jones is our starter, Daniel Jones is our starter,' and then yesterday, 'We're evaluating everything.'""
Daniel Jones somehow was able to get a four-year, $160 million contract from the Giants two offseasons ago, and you just have to wonder what the process was from General Manager Joe Schoen when he landed on that deal.
Jones is just awful; he's a terrible QB and may actually be worse than their backup, former Broncos QB Drew Lock. The Broncos took Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. That was the same draft where they also landed Dalton Risner and Noah Fant, and many of us, including myself, thought the team had found a long-term answer.
Well, that was not the case, as Lock was a part of the package that went to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson. Lock has since been in New York and could get some reps down the stretch. The Giants clearly need to target a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it's wild that they let all of Michael Penix Jr, JJ McCarthy, and Bo Nix pass them by in favor of Malik Nabers.
It's been a total disaster-class from Joe Schoen, who could be out of a job, along with head coach Brian Daboll. Drew Lock definitely had his chances in Denver but also had some unfair things he simply could not overcome. The "zoom offseason" in 2020 was brutal, as this was when the Broncos had hired Pat Shurmur as their offensive coordinator, so the offense was basically forced to learn the new scheme virtually.
And many people did think that Lock won the starting job over former QB Teddy Bridgewater, but then-head coach Vic Fangio gave the starting nod to Bridgewater instead. Lock is clearly not a franchise passer, but the Broncos did not do him many favors.
With the Giants being one of the worst teams in football, it's hard to envision Lock playing well if New York indeed makes the switch, but the former Broncos QB may not be done as a starter in the NFL just yet. I don't know about you, but I am personally rooting like heck for Lock. He always seemed to be a good person and felt like he was a very likable teammate.