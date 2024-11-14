Here are the projected remaining QB opponents for the Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos will at least need to win four of their final seven games to make the playoffs in 2024, and they may have to go through these QBs. Denver doesn't have the worst of schedules remaining in the NFL. Their final three games are absolutely tough, but the four before that are winnable if you ask me.
I do not think it's out of the question that Denver could win 10 games this year, but to do that, they may need to win their next three heading into the bye. I fleshed out the projected opposing quarterbacks the Broncos are set to face the rest of the way.
Let's dive into them here.
Week 11 - Kirk Cousins
The Denver Broncos host Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 in what kind of already feels like a must-win game based on how Week 10 ended. Cousins is a very good pocket passer, but getting pressure on him is the winning formula, as he is not know for his mobility.
Week 12 - Gardner Minshew II
The Broncos will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 12, and this team is 2-7 and was just on their bye in Week 10. This is absolutely a game that the Broncos need to win.
Week 13 - Jameis Winston
Their final game before the bye, Denver faces off against Jameis Winston and the Cleveland Browns, a team in total dysfunction. Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles a few weeks ago, so it's been Winston since then. He was once Sean Payton's QB when both were in New Orleans
Week 15 - Anthony Richardson
Now that the Indianapolis Colts have turned back to Anthony Richardson, the Broncos will host them in Week 15. Richardson is one of the worst QBs in the league, so unless he turns a huge corner, Denver should be able to tee off against Richardson and the Colts.
Week 16 - Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are a good team and will be a tough one to beat when the two teams next face off in Week 16. Denver may have bigger fish to fry after this game, and the Broncos have typically beaten LA at least once a season recently.
Week 17 - Joe Burrow
Many have said that the last AFC Wild Card spot will come to down to either the Denver Broncos or Cincinnati Bengals, so this game could be a true must-win. The Broncos play in Cincy in Week 17, and if the Bengals are still hanging around, this could have a playoff atmosphere.
Week 18 - Patrick Mahomes
And their final game of the 2024 NFL Season comes against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Denver. Now, if the Chiefs have a seed locked up in the AFC, they would very likely rest their starters in Week 18. This could play to the Broncos benefit, as Denver may need to win one last game. I think the most ideal scenario here is that Denver finds a way to clinch a playoff spot before Week 18, but it may come down to the final week.
A "win and in" scenario for the Denver Broncos in Week 18 would be the single biggest game since Super Bowl 50 for the team, period.